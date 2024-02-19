Elsa Majimbo Claim Naomi Campbell pushed her into alcoholism

Kenyan comedian Elsa Majimbo has raised eyebrows after she made allegations against British model and actress Naomi Campbell, with who they once had a close friendship.

Elsa took to social media to share an eight-minute long video, where she claimed Campbell pushed her into alcoholism and depression after a disappointment with her (Elsa) actions.

For context, Elsa and Naomi met in 2020 when the supermodel visited Kenya for a holiday. Elsa texted her and the two agreed to go on holiday together.

The comedian said she was once in a good relationship with the supermodel and had plans for projects together, when one day Naomi, out of nowhere, called and threatened her with a law suit for doing a documentary without her consent.

Elsa says while on vacation with Naomi, they discussed on making a documentary about her (Elsa), with Naomi as the financier and advisor.

But apparently, Elsa had done one about herself and when it premiered, Naomi was enraged and that was the beginning of their fallout.

Elsa also claims Naomi told her friends that she made her, something she (Elsa) is not willing to discuss but admits the association with the supermodel gave her huge credibility that propelled her higher up in the entertainment industry.

After the incident, Elsa tried severally to contact her, but she could not pick her calls or respond to her texts.

Elsa claims this pushed her into alcoholism and depression, and it took sometime before she decided to let go.

Not even mutual friends could salvage the situation, she adds.

Elsa has since deleted the video and tweets she made on X, and says that does not mean that what she said was not true.

“I stand by my words. Content in my decision. The tweets are deleted due to seeking peace, not fear. Y’all need to understand this is something that has happened since I was 19. My goal now is happiness,” Majimbo tweeted.

Earlier, she had clarified that Naomi did not push her to alcoholism. This was after a section of the online community blasted her for the allegations she made against the supermodel.

“Naomi obviously never force fed me alcohol. The situation led to the action. My action. As I said, my part was played and responsibility is mine,” Majimbo had clarified.

Kenyans and indeed her followers have not been left behind either. While some have praised her for being bold enough to share her experience, others believe that the allegations could be detrimental to her career in the entertainment industry.

But Majimbo seems to be standing by her word.

Naomi is yet to respond to the allegations made against her.

By Edward Chweya

Source-https://citizen.digital/

