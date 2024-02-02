Ruto’s Phone Call With Benjamin Netanyahu Over Escalating War in Gaza

President William Ruto has spoken to Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the escalating war in Gaza.

The Head of State expressed concern indicating that the situation in Gaza was deteriorating and needed urgent intervention. Ruto told the Israeli Prime Minister that the deaths levels recorded due to war have reached a worrying level.

Ruto however implored Netanyahu to advocate for dialogue to end the war pitting a section of Palestine and Israel.

“I have had a telephone engagement with Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel. I have expressed Kenya’s concerns over the deteriorating situation in Gaza where loss of lives has reached unacceptable levels. I underscored Kenya’s belief in a two-state solution that would allow a peaceful side-by-side existence of the states of Israel and Palestine. I am hopeful of an immediate end to the conflict in Gaza,” Ruto stated.

He further maintained the country’s stance against any form of terrorism during his phone call with Netanyahu.

“Kenya abhors all forms of terrorism and it is our principled position that they must be eradicated,” Ruto told the Prime Minister.

Their conversation came hours after Netanyahu ordered the closure of the U.N. Palestinian Refugee Agency (UNRWA) as his forces conducted more air strikes in Gaza.

Despite the order, witnesses said that Israel had stepped up air strikes on Gaza City, in the north, and bombarded parts of Khan Younis, in the south.

World powers hope to prevent a wider conflict, but tensions in the Middle East remain high after Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi rebels said they would keep attacking U.S. and British warships in the Red Sea in solidarity with Palestinians.

The war has left families in Gaza devastated for almost four months now. Thousands have been killed and others rendered homeless with injuries due to the attacks launched by Israel.

Nonetheless, the US is pushing for the warring parties to sign a peace accord which would restore normalcy in the region.

By Jerry Njomo

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

