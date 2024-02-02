Kenyan Man Alexander Nderitu Smashes Publishing Record

A Kenyan Author Alexander Nderitu published ten new books in 2023. This is a milestone for Africa where publishing is still in its infancy, accounting for less than 3% per cent of global book production.

According to the British Council’s ‘Sub-Saharan Africa Literature and Publishing Sector Report’ (2023), ‘In Sub-Saharan Africa, many writers are resorting to self-publishing not always due to the limited trade publishing opportunities, but as a means of having total control of their works, including the look, content and promotion.’

Mr. Nderitu, who published Africa’s first purely digital novel in 2001, authored his 2023 decology without any assistance from researchers, co-writers, or Artificial Intelligence writing software. The titles spanned stage plays, poetry collections, and non-fiction works.

In order of production, the books are: Yuppies!; What’s Wrong With This Picture?; The Stacy Walker Interview; Hannah And The Angel: Volume 1 – Angels ‘R’ Us; King Bure Is Dead!; A Body Made For Sin; Where The Kremlin Live; Kenyan Theatre: The Good, The Bad & The Ugly; This Time With Feeling: Essays on Theatre; and Hannah And The Angel Vol.2: Comedy Roast.

All the titles are available worldwide, in print and digital formats, at Amazon and Nuria bookstore.

Also in 2023, Nderitu contributed a short story titled ‘Her Name Will Be Peace’ to the forthcoming Mukana Press Anthology titled, ‘Our Sister Who Art in America’.

Also in 2023, Nderitu co-won the Nigerian-based SEVHAGE-Agema Founders’ Prize for African Criticism for an essay titled ‘The Cartography of Human Behaviour’, which explores the potential of vernacular theatre in East Africa.

Alexander Nderitu is a poet, novelist, playwright, and critic. Some of his work has been translated into Arabic, Japanese, Chinese, Kiswahili, French, Swedish, Dholuo, Gikũyũ, and Czech. In 2017, Business Daily newspaper named him one of Kenya’s ‘Top 40 Under 40 Men’.

