The world is mourning the tragic death of World Marathon Record holder Kelvin Kiptum, who succumbed to injuries sustained during a road accident on Sunday, February 11, 2024.

A rising star, who set Kenya on the world map when he ran a marathon in 2:00:35 in October 2023, was an only child to Samson Cheruiyot.

Devastated by the death of his son, who has left behind children, Cheruiyot has appealed to the government of Kenya to conduct investigations into the death of the marathoner.

“I got the news of my son’s death at while I was watching news. I went to the scene of the accident but the police had taken the body to Eldoret,” Cheruiyot recalls.

Speaking to Citizen TV, Kiptum’s father said he had last talked with him on Saturday, where the marathoner gave him an assurance of more medals and a better future.

“He told me someone will come and help us build a house. He said that his body is now fit, and he can now run for 1:59,” Cheruiyot recalled the last conversation with his only son.

“Kiptum was my only child. He has left me, his mom, and his kids. I have no other child. His mom was sick for a while. Right now I’m deeply saddened.”

While calling for investigations into the death, Cheruiyot said unknown people had recently visited his homestead in search for Kiptum.

“There are people who came home a while back who were looking for Kiptum but they refused to identify themselves. I asked them to provide identification, but they opted to leave. It was a group of 4 people,” he said, calling on the government to intervene in educating the marathoner’s children.

Kiptum, 24, and his Rwandese coach Gervais Hakizimana died around 11 p.m. on Sunday along the Elgeyo Marakwet-Ravine Road in the Kaptagat area, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

By Michelle Atieno

Tragic Death: Kelvin Kiptum was an Only Child, Father Reveals