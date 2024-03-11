Amos Wako to Lead Azimio Audit team for 2022 Presidential Election

The Raila led Azimio la Umoja coalition has appointed three member team to represent the coalition in the 2022 Presidential election audit panel.

Addressing the media on Monday, March 11, National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi said he wrote to Speaker Moses Wetang’ula about the three individuals.

They include; former Attorney General Amos Wako, former nominated senator Judith Pareno, and forensic expert Julius Njiraini.

“I have today written to the Speaker of the National Assembly conveying the names of three persons who will be members of the panel that will oversee the evaluation of the 2022 electoral process. The names are; Amos Wako, Judith Pareno and Julius Njiraini,” said Wandayi.

According to the Ugunja MP, the Azimio coalition named the three members as required by the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report.

The report recommended the leadership of Kenya Kwanza and Azimio coalitions appoint a panel to evaluate the 2022 electoral process within 21 days of the NADCO report’s adoption in parliament.

The Kenya Kwanza coalition led by President William Ruto is yet to announce its nominees to the audit panel.

So far nine bills have been proposed in the National Assembly to facilitate the implementation of the report.

President Ruto on Friday received the NADCO report at State House Nairobi and urged Kenya Kwanza MPs to set aside their political differences and work together for the sake of the country’s peace and national unity.

The Head of State emphasized that the committee’s recommendations transcend the political divide.

The Azimio coalition however has raised concern over some forces within and outside parliament attempting to derail the implementation of the report.

