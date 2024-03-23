Ida Odinga, Waiguru Attend G7 Strategy Launch In New York

The Council of Governors (CoG) women caucus on Saturday announced the launch of the G7 Strategy chapter in New York.

The strategy, which had earlier been launched in Kenya, brings together the seven elected women Governors with an aim of working together to deliver devolution through socioeconomic development, political strategy, good governance, accountability, and access to justice.

The launch that was held at the Bahai International Community Center in collaboration with Oxfam USA, was attended by Governors Susan Kihika (Nakuru), Wavinya Ndeti (Machakos), Cecily Mbarire (Embu) and Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay), as well as former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s wife Ida Odinga.

The strategy, according to a statement sent to newsrooms, will increase their chances of re-election and improve the opportunity to elect more women Governors in adherence with the two-thirds gender rule.

CoG Chairperson Anne Waiguru said recommendations made at the launch will enable the sustainable implementation of the strategy.

“Some of them included the need to develop a mentorship program to support women leaders at the grassroots level, establishment of a strong communication and branding strategy, and identification of potential and able women leaders to be trained to take up leadership positions,” read the statement.

The Kirinyaga County boss noted the need to utilize the current women Governors as a springboard for other aspiring women leaders and the need to widen women’s representation base from the Members of Parliament and ensure they are propelled to the next level of leadership.

She recommended for the expansion of the G7 approach to be a Pan African movement in order to inspire other countries with similar governance systems to strengthen women’s political participation and representation.

President William Ruto who presided over the G7 launch in Kenya two weeks ago affirmed his commitment to gender equality and said that he will support alternative gender representation at the topmost leadership positions as one of the means of attaining gender representation.

He promised to push for the implementation of recommendations of the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report that seeks to achieve the elusive gender principal.

The report has recommended the amendment of the Elections Act 2011 to provide for submission of party lists that comply with the two-third gender principle and to provide for establishment of the Women Inclusion and Political Participation Fund for purposes of financing education and training, mentorship and capacity building, including support for women seeking elective positions.

Currently there are a total of 21 female Senators in the 67-member House; out of this, three were elected while 18 were nominated by parties.

In the National Assembly, only 80 members are women out of the 349 lawmakers; a total of 29 were elected from the 290 constituencies, another 47 were elected as County Woman Representatives, while four were nominated by parties.

Source-https://www.citizen.digital/

