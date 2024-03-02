Kenya Secures Ksh20 Billion Loan From France For Commuter line

The Kenya Government has successfully obtained a staggering Kenyan Shilling 20 billion loan from the French government. The Government made the announcement on Friday, March 1 through the National Treasury.

The deal which was signed by Treasury Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo will be used to revitalization the Nairobi Commuter line. This development marks a significant turning point for Kenya, as it presents an unprecedented opportunity to bolster the Nations urban development.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by French Ambassador to Kenya Arnaud Suquet, Mohamed Daghar, Kenya’s Principal Secretary for the State Department for Transport, and French Minister for Ecological Transition Christophe Béchu.

With this sizeable injection of funds, Kenya is poised to embark on a transformative journey, seizing promising prospects for advancement and stability in the Transport sector.

The substantial loan from the French government will be allocated to the rail project, which includes upgrading signalling, communication systems, train operating infrastructure, and automating level crossings.

In addition, the funds will be used to implement automated fare collection, improve civil works, and procure ICT equipment such as servers and redundant storage.

This strategic partnership between Kenya and France underscores the recognition of Kenya’s economic potential and opens doors to even more extensive collaborations in the future.

The loan is set to invigorate Kenya’s economy through enhanced city transportation system by integrating with an expanded central railway station. The railway line will includee bus rapid transit (BRT) lines and stations with a new matatu terminus to facilitate smoother entry and exit from the city.

With this new Transportation plan, Kenya stands poised to make impressive strides toward sustainable development, setting an inspiring example for other emerging economies.

Also, with this substantial injection of funds, Kenya is set to embark on a series of transformational initiatives that will contribute to job creation, improved connectivity, and enhanced living standards for its citizens.

From the expansion of transportation networks to the development of sustainable energy solutions, these infrastructure projects will play a crucial role in shaping Kenya’s future.

This timely financial support from the French government reflects the confidence that international partners have in Kenya’s economic potential and stability. It also underscores the country’s commitment to strengthening its ties with global allies and fostering economic cooperation.

As Kenya embarks on this exciting new chapter of development, the loan from the French government promises to catalyze growth, pave the way for progress, and unlock a wealth of opportunities for both the country and its people.

About the Author

Isaac Mbugua is a Senior Journalist and Digital News Writer at Diaspora Messenger News Media

Kenya Secures Ksh20 Billion Loan From France For Commuter line