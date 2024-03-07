Kenya, UAE Sign MoU on Geothermal Energy Mega Data Centre

In an exciting partnership aimed at revolutionizing the data center industry, President William Ruto on Wednesday, March 6, witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Kenya and United Arab Emirates that will see the development of the first-ever data centre powered by geothermal energy.

Kenya and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are joining forces to harness the untapped potential of geothermal energy.

The agreement between Kenya’s EcoCloud and UAE’s G42 will see the construction of a 1GW mega data centre in the country.

This groundbreaking collaboration aims to establish a mega data center that will leverage the abundant geothermal resources in Kenya to power its operations.

“By harnessing geothermal energy, we are not only meeting the region’s data needs but also setting a new standard for eco-friendly infrastructure,” said Amos Siwoi, CEO of EcoCloud.

With the UAE’s expertise in technology and Kenya’s vast geothermal reserves, this venture promises to be a game-changer in the global data center landscape.

Geothermal energy, derived from the heat stored beneath the Earth’s surface, is a renewable and clean source of power. By tapping into this natural resource, the mega data center aims to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels and significantly decrease its carbon footprint

The breakthrough initiative aligns with the growing global demand for sustainable technology solutions and marks a significant step towards achieving a greener future.

“This geothermal-powered data centre is a milestone towards realising Kenya’s potential as a global digital hub and fulfilling our mission of making intelligence accessible to everyone, everywhere,” said Peng Xiao, Group CEO of G42.

UAE Ambassador to Kenya Salim Ibrahim Binahmed Mohamed Alnaqbi also witnessed the signing ceremony at State House, Nairobi.

By combining forces, Kenya and the UAE are at the forefront of driving innovation in the data center industry. This collaboration not only showcases the immense potential of geothermal energy but also demonstrates the power of international partnerships in shaping a more sustainable and technologically advanced world.

The project will utilize Kenya’s vast untapped geothermal potential by putting up an initial 100MW facility, which will be scaled up over the years.

The geothermal-powered data centre will reduce Kenya’s dependency on fossil fuel, cut carbon emissions and contribute towards Global environmental conservation.

