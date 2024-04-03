In the heartland of America, a group of nursing Diaspora Kenyans have embarked on a transformative journey to reinvent healthcare staffing in Wichita, Kansas.

Japheth Kemoi, Joktan Tanui and Mudibo came together to form Central Nurses Staffing Agency to mitigate the shortage of Nurses during the Pandemic. They are now expanding the scope to help nurses in Kenya get jobs in USA.

- Advertisement -

Through their innovative Central Nurses Staffing Agency, they have become true nursing pathfinders, bridging the gap between healthcare institutions and highly skilled nurses.

With their diverse skill sets and unwavering commitment to patient well-being, they have quickly become the go-to choice for healthcare facilities throughout Wichita.

Central Nurses Staffing Agency is redefining the way healthcare is delivered in the region, addressing the critical shortage of skilled nurses while ensuring top-notch patient care.

Their team of professionals not only fills staffing gaps but also brings a fresh perspective to the industry with their extensive experience and international background.

- Advertisement -

As these nursing pathfinders continue to make waves in Wichita, their impact is undeniable.

By placing quality patient care at the forefront and revolutionizing staffing solutions, Central Nurses Staffing Agency is paving the way for a brighter future in healthcare for both providers and patients alike.

You can contact Central Nurses Staffing Agency:

Call +1316-806-5951

Email – in**@ce***********.com

Location – 5112 E Central Ave Wichita, KS 67208

About the Author

Isaac Mbugua is a Senior Journalist and Digital News Writer at Diaspora Messenger News Media

3 Kenyans Team Up to Help Kenyans Get Nursing Jobs in USA