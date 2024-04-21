Gen Ogolla’s Son Hits Out at Bloggers, Says Stop The Rumours

The late Chief of Defence Forces Francis Ogolla’s son Joel Rabuku has defended his father’s friendship with President William Ruto.

Speaking during the late CDF’s burial ceremony in Ng’iya, Siaya County on Sunday, Rabuku revealed that the two leaders enjoyed a cordial and genuine working relationship contrary to claims on social media that they were feuding.

He highlighted instances in which President William Ruto hosted the CDF at State House and the resultant teamwork.

“Today, I want to talk about the son of Alego. Your Excellency, until yesterday, people were speculating (on why the President appointed him). I want to clear the air with the conversations I had with my father about his time with the President,” Rabuku stated.

“He did not really divulge any national security issues. The President did not have to appoint him and initially, he saw his competencies and decided this is the man for the job. Quickly, they became friends and formed a serious chemistry which he would tell me about. It is not the President alone but the deputy president as well.”

“I want to clear the air about my father’s time with the President. I know President Ruto’s tears yesterday were genuine,” he added.

“People should stop rumours. These guys were friends at State House. My father told me he loved the President and they were good friends.”

He further called out publications he classified as bloggers who he accused of mishandling the news regarding the crash of the chopper which claimed 10 lives.

Without mentioning the culprits, he argued that the manner in which the images of the chopper were circulated was insensitive.

“When my mother called and told me that your father had gone down in a helicopter crash, there are so useless bloggers so quick to post pictures. I have been told that my father has gone down and 10 minutes later, I am seeing a helicopter burning. What does that mean, of course, he is dead,” he wondered.

“People are so insensitive. So you broke the News, have you received an honour for breaking the news that the general is dead? Let us be sensitive.”

Earlier, President William Ruto clarified that he held a meeting with Ogolla surrounding the General Election conduct before his subsequent appointment as CDF.

According to Ruto, the late General presented him with three choices, among them a plea for forgiveness.

“General Ogolla told me the following, Mr President, I have no defence, I will not try to defend myself, what happened was wrong,” the Head of State revealed.

“You can either send me to court-martial, have me retire, or forgive me.”

Ruto, however, decided to fill the position using merit and ignored calls to hire a general from his tribe, an option that had been repeatedly touted to him as safer.

By DERRICK OKUBASU

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

