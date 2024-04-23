Job Opportunities: Ruto Strikes Ksh1.4 Billion Deal With US Companies

Groundbreaking partnership: President William Ruto on Tuesday announced a Ksh1.4 billion ($11 million) partnership between Kenya and the United States to enhance the exportation of textiles.

Ruto who was speaking in Machakos County during the Commissioning of Nexgen Packaging Kenya EPZ Limited stated that the deal will also expand job opportunities for factory workers.

The Head of State noted the investment would expand the nation’s fashion industry, grow its apparel manufacturing base, and introduce new vertical integration capabilities to the textile subsector.

The deal will further focus on assisting over 40,000 cotton farmers to increase cotton production and thus improve textile production.

“Our strategic interventions in the textile and apparel sub-sector have provided Kenya with a competitive advantage, attracting investors and growing the manufacturing base,” Ruto announced.

“This partnership embodies the future of Kenya, a future built on solid investments, with skilled labour, efficient technology, quality manufacturing, and strong linkages with global markets,” he added.

Ruto further stressed the government’s commitment to realizing the textile and apparel sub-sector’s full potential through enhancing quality control and promoting economies of scale.

The Head of State noted fabric production will be pivotal in giving Kenyan-made apparel a competitive advantage.

“Such an investment would be particularly opportune, with the potential to increase the number of farmers and acreage under production to achieve at least 260,000 bales annually,” Ruto stated.

He also disclosed that the government has increased acreage under cotton from 44,000 acres last year to 104,000 acres this year as part of efforts to increase local fabrics.

While addressing water problems in EPZ, Athi River and Kitengela, Ruto assured residents that efforts were being made to address the challenge.

The US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman while commenting on the deal noted the two countries would continue to work together for the mutual benefit of its citizens particularly in the area of investments.

By TIMOTHY CERULLO

Job Opportunities: Ruto Strikes Ksh1.4 Billion Deal With US Companies