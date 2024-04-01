Kenyan Student Commit Suicide After US Scholarship Denial

In the competitive world of academia, the pursuit of opportunities abroad can often bring immense pressure and mental health challenges.

A first-year student at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) passed away, dying by suicide on Saturday, March 30.

According to reports, the student who was undertaking a course in Computer Science jumped from the fourth floor of a five-floor hostel building. Efforts to save his life were futile.

His body was moved to the Thika Level 5 Hospital for preservation as the family awaited the postmortem results.

Some of his former classmates revealed that the deceased had applied for a scholarship at a university in the US. He had also applied for a visa as he awaited a response from the institution.

However, he received a rejection letter which pushed him to the edge leading to him contemplating suicide. The deceased reached out to his father who calmed him down and encouraged him.

After his father left the hostel, the young man jumped off the building. The family confirmed the student’s untimely death.

While commenting on the matter, Timothy Gitonga, the Jomo Kenyatta University Student Association (JKUSA) Secretary General revealed that the deceased passed away at 8 pm on Saturday.

“It is on a sad note I have to announce the death of one of our students let’s pray for the family. It is a sad day for us,” he stated.

Cases of university students committing suicide have been on the rise across the country. A 19-year-old from Kericho County also died by suicide on Saturday at her parent’s house.

She allegedly took her life after being dumped by her boyfriend. Investigations revealed that the deceased was nine months pregnant.

Data from the World Health Organisation (WHO) shows that in the last 20 years, the suicide rate amongst men is four times that of women.

Some of the leading causes of suicide are; depression, relationship wrangles, financial hardships, discrimination, illness, stress and loneliness.

The government has been urged to implement more measures to champion mental health awareness and offer counselling to those going through difficult situations.

Counsellors, medics, and psychologists advise that you can always reach out for help when experiencing any mental health issue. Call the Kenya Red Cross toll-free hotline, 1199, for support.

