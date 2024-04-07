PHOTOS: CS Miano’s Son Lavish Traditional Wedding Ceremony

PHOTOS: CS Miano’s Son Lavish Traditional Wedding Ceremony. Peter Miano and Wambui Kibe. PHOTO/COURTESY

Trade and Industry Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano’s son Peter Miano on Saturday, April 6 held a lavish traditional wedding ceremony with his fiancé Wambui Kibe in Nairobi.

The event was attended by senior government officials including Public Service CS Moses Kuria, Health CS Susan Nakhumicha, Gender CS Aisha Jumwa, Labour CS Florence Bore, Environment CS Soipan Tuya, and Water CS Zachariah Njeru.

Others who attended the colorful event were Industry PS Juma Mukhwana, Trade PS Abubakar Hassan Abubakar, and Secretary to Cabinet Mercy Wanjau.

The bride was dressed in a wine-red outfit complemented with a hand fan while the groom wore a brown and white outfit which resembles the traditional Kikuyu attire.

CS Miano in a statement after the wedding thanked her cabinet colleagues and friends for gracing her son’s event.

“Thank you for spending the day with us. God bless you colleagues, PSs, and all friends. Asanteni Sana,” she stated.

CS Bore in a congratulatory message said she was delighted to share the day with CS Miano at her son’s traditional wedding.

“Celebrated love with family and friends of Peter Miano and Wambui Kibe, a beautiful couple who complement each other in admirable ways. Delighted to share this day with my friend and colleague CS Rebecca Miano at her Son’s Ruracio in Nairobi. I wish the couple a lifetime of joy and God’s Blessings,” the Labour CS stated.

CS Soipan Tuya also congratulated the couple wishing them blessings and happiness in their union.

By Ezra Nyakundi

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

 

