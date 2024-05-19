There is No Bad Blood between Ruto and Gachagua-State House

State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed has clarified that there exists no bad blood between President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua.

Queries abounded over the standing of the duo’s relations after Gachagua seemed to skip the crucial state events officiated by the president.

For instance, Gachagua was absent when the president led the members of his Cabinet in the nationwide tree-planting exercise on May 10.

Later, he could not be spotted at State House, Nairobi, where Ruto and the Cabinet members hosted visiting Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.

Throughout the period, Gachagua’s official social media accounts remained un-updated.

Observant quarters deduced that all was not well at the presidency owing to the foregoing scenarios.

But speaking to the concerns, Hussein suggested the concerned quarters were reading too much into the scenes.

“To my knowledge, there is no issue,” he said.

Hussein was addressing a presser at State House, Nairobi, on Sunday, May 19, ahead of Ruto’s state visit to the US.

He recognised that the Office of the Deputy President was better placed to address the queries.

“His office got the capabilities and competencies; if there’s is any question about the deputy president, they are capable and competent for any information needed there,” added Hussein.

Read the original article on https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

