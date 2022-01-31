Flamboyant City preacher, Lucy Natasha and her Indian fiancée Stanley Carmel had their traditional wedding on January 29, 2022.

The invites only wedding was held at the Evergreen Woodvale Drive House in Runda, Nairobi.

With their guests dressed in African attires, Reverend Natasha and Prophet Carmel family members bonded and cemented the love the two share.

The two love birds however are set to do their white wedding in Canada immediately after as revealed by a Nairobi News source.

Prior to dating for a year, the union comes less than two months after Carmel, the Indian preacher popped the question in a church event at the Boma Hotel in Nairobi.

Nairobi News had exclusively revealed how the lovebirds met on social media.

While showcasing their love for each other, the duo has always been entertaining their online in-laws in beautiful pictures engraved by captions of love.

Earlier on, the gorgeous Kenyan preacher had revealed that she would like three ceremonies; one in Kenya, the other in her lovers home country and another in Carmel’s country of residence.

Source-https://nairobinews.nation.co.ke/

PHOTOS: Reverend Lucy Natasha Traditional Wedding With Indian Fiancée