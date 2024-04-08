Kenyan Pastor Caught Redhanded in Robbery, Shot Dead By Police

Ezekiel Mwinde Mwangangi: Preacher by day, gangster by night

In a shocking turn of events, a Kenyan Pastor was shoot dead by Police in Kitui after he was caught red-handed in a robbery incident in Kavisuni Market.

According to preliminary reports, the pastor came under a hail of police bullets which neutralised him instantly.

His accomplice who was also at the scene of the crime escaped with gunshot wounds. Police believe that the accomplice is a fellow worshipper in Kitui.

The pastor was found armed with a toy pistol, a sharp double-edged dagger and a fake police radio communication gadget while his accomplice who is on the run is believed to be armed with a real gun.

They were caught in action trying to rob a wholesale shop in the area when police immediately responded by the suspects ignored calls to surrender prompting the security officers to shoot.

The two had planned to escape using a motorbike before the police responded, leaving the pastor dead.

A manhunt has since been launched to find the accomplice who is believed to be a fellow worshipper. He escaped with gunshot wounds after they came under a hail of Police bullets

According to some press report, the Pastor was identified as Ezekiel Mwinde Mwangangi, a preacher at Heaven City Chapel in Soweto arear. He was also overseeing a new branch at Kauma Market about 5 kilometers away.

 

By Jerry Njomo

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

 

