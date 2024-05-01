Former Murangá Governor Mwangi Wa Iria has been remanded at Industrial Area Prison after pleading not guilty to various corruption charges including abuse of office, conflict of interest, unlawful acquisition of public property and money laundering.

In a statement on X handle by Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Chief Magistrate Thomas Nzioki released Wa Iria on a bond of Ksh.20 million and an alternative cash bail of Ksh.10 million which the accused person did not manage to raise.

- Advertisement -

“The charges facing Mwangi wa Iria, his wife Jane Waigwe Kimani, brother-in-law Solomon Mutura, Personal Assistant Peter Muturi Karanja and others relate to tenders for media and publicity irregularly awarded to a company linked to them known as Top Image Consultants at a cost of Ksh.562 million during the Financial Years 2014/2015 and 2015/2016.“ EACC said on the statement.

EACC noted that the Directors of Top Image Consultants company are Jane Wanjiru Mbuthia and David Maina Njeri who are close associates of the former Governor.

According to the Commission, Mwangi wa Iria and his wife directly benefited from the Ksh.562 million paid by Murangá County Government to Top Image Media Consultants Limited, whose directors are Jane Wanjiru Mbuthia and David Maina Njeri.

“Part of the money was sent to Mwangi wa Iria foundation and another part used to settle Wairia’s loan at CFC Stanbic Bank.“ The Statement read.

- Advertisement -

In addition, Wa Iria´s wife Waigwe and brother in law Mutura are the directors of Value View Limited which benefited from funds paid to Top Image Media Consultant through purchase of prime land in Nairobi and Mweiga and two Holiday Homes in Nanyuki.

Besides the criminal charges, EACC has since filed a civil suit in the High Court to recover all the public funds lost.

By Christine Muchira

Former Governor Mwangi wa Iria remanded at Industrial Area Prison