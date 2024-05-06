Kenyan woman’ Mission to save her son held in Saudi jail for Murder

“There was also the “diya” or “blood money” option – financial compensation under Islamic law – which is paid to the victim or heirs of a victim in the cases of murder, bodily harm or property destruction by mistake,” Dorothy recounts as published on the Nation.

The gravity of the situation was worsened by the fact that the victim’s family sought justice under Shariah law, leaving Dorothy feeling helpless and cornered.

Despite the grim outlook, Dorothy refused to give up hope. She tirelessly sought support from her community and government officials, including intervention from Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs.

Her efforts bore some fruit when the victim’s family reluctantly agreed to negotiate a “diya” or blood money settlement.