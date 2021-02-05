VIDEO: Cry For Justice For Dorothy Moraa Ongera Who Died In USA

VIDEO: Cry For Justice For Dorothy Moraa Ongera Who Died In USA

There is a huge outcry in the Kenyan community concerning a fellow Diaspora Dorothy Moraa Ongera who died under very mysterious circumstances, allegedly from “drowning in tub water” in her own house according to her husband.

Dorothy Moraa died mysteriously on 17th December 2020 and the partner has now told a court in Texas that he secretly buried her at a public cemetery without any of her family members present and reportedly after being compensated from her life insurance.

- Advertisement -

According to Kurunzi TV, the family is seeking for answers to very many questions which they have decided to ask on their behalf after listening to their story.

Dorothy was a mother of 6 young children, who depended on her with the youngest barely being 2 years old.

Source-Kurunzi TV

VIDEO: Cry For Justice For Dorothy Moraa Ongera Who Died In USA