Farewell: Amb Lazarus Amayo Honored by US State Department

In a remarkable display of international diplomacy, the US State Department recently bid a fond farewell to Kenyan Ambassador Lazarus Amayo at the distinguished Blair House.

The grand event was a testament to Amayo’s outstanding service and his unwavering commitment to strengthening the ties between Kenya and the United States.

As a respected diplomat, Ambassador Amayo has left an indelible mark during his tenure, fostering cooperation and expanding economic opportunities between the two nations.

His unwavering commitment to fostering cross-cultural understanding and cooperation has left a lasting impact on both nations.

His tireless efforts in promoting education, healthcare, and women empowerment in Kenya have won him accolades and admiration from both sides of the globe.

At the honorary ceremony, high-ranking officials joined together to celebrate Ambassador Amayo’s remarkable achievements, highlighting his profound impact on bilateral relations.

From his skilled negotiation during the recently signed trade partnership to his extensive work in advancing security cooperation, Amayo has championed the interests of both Kenya and the United States with sincerity and dedication.

His departure marks the end of an era, but his legacy as a diplomat of integrity and dedication will continue to inspire future generations.

As we bid Ambassador Amayo farewell, we celebrate his achievements and express our gratitude for his unwavering commitment to strengthening the bond between Kenya and the United States. His remarkable legacy will be remembered for years to come.

“Diaspora Lifetime Achievement Hall of Fame Award”

During the Ceremony, Global Diaspora One Voice Consortium (OVC) presented the “Diaspora Lifetime Achievement Hall of Fame Award” to Ambassador Lazarus Amayo, outgoing Kenyan Ambassador to US at the Blair House, which is the US President’s guest house.

The event was attended by members of Kenyan Embassy in Washington DC, diplomatic missions from Africa to US, US state department staff, Diaspora representatives and many friends of Amb. Amayo.

OVC recognized the Embassy of Kenya Washington DC for the support and facilitation to the Kenyan and EA community citizens in diaspora.

OVC members that accompanied Dr. Robert Chiuri, OVC Founder President are Dennis Mittei and his father Stephen Mittei who is working with the team on the upcoming Diadpora Tech Conference in Safari Park, Nairobi September 18-19th.

