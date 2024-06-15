Meet Bramwell Bushuru: The Kenyan living in St Helena Island

Kenyans are known to be hardworking and very resilient, a trait that has seen most of them venture far and wide owing to their skills and expertise.

One such Kenya is Bramwell Bushuru, an air traffic controller whose skills saw him land a job at the exclusive St. Helena Island in the South Atlantic Ocean.

St. Helena Island borders two countries, Brazil to the far left and Angola to the far east. The island belongs to the territory of the United Kingdom, and its population is estimated to be around 4,300 people.

Speaking to Alex Chamwada’s Daring Abroad in February 2023, Bushuru noted that as of then, he was the only Kenyan living on the Island before bringing his wife and child.

“When I first got here, I started asking around if there were any Africans and if so, any Kenyan. I was told that there was a number who worked as teachers but left the Island,” he said.

Explaining how he landed on the Island, Bushuru noted that he learned about an opening at St Helena after moving to South Africa, where he took a job during the 2010 World Cup.

“In 2010, South Africa needed air traffic controllers so I joined the state-owned Air Traffic and Navigation Services (ATNS). I worked there until 2016 then I came to the island because ATNS got the contract to provide air traffic services to the St Helena government that’s when I came to the island,” he said.

Having been in the industry for over 20 years, The Eldoret native and former Kenyan Civil Aviation Authority employee was appointed the officer in charge of air traffic control at the Island’s main airport, St Helena Airport.

In addition to his role at the airport, he holds other positions, such as captain of the Island’s golf club and Vice Chair of its public accounts committee.

“I am the Vice Chair of the Public Accounts Committee which includes three elected Councillors and two members appointed by the governor,” he clarified.

Bushuru divulged that having a small population, most residents of the island know each other, adding that one does not have to lock one’s car while on the island since there aren’t cases of muggings or robberies.

He says that he’s not come across Kenyan tourists for the time he’s been there and has encouraged his countrymen to visit the island.

