Reflecting on his remarkable achievement of graduating with an MSc in Cyber Security from Grand Valley State University (GVSU), Chris Waweru fondly recalls the invaluable support of the Kenyan community.

This tight-knit network has been crucial in helping him navigate life abroad, making his journey not only manageable but also enriching.

GVSU has a growing number of Kenyan students, creating a warm and welcoming environment that Chris credits for much of his success.

As he celebrated this milestone, Waweru urged aspiring students to take a leap of faith and pursue their dreams of studying in the United States. Highlighting the immense opportunities and strong support systems.

Looking ahead, Waweru viewed his graduation as just the beginning. He remarked that this achievement was a stepping stone and expressed excitement about the future, acknowledging that more hard work lay ahead.

Reflection: Home Away From Home – Kenyans Flourish At GVSU