Ruto Orders Budget Cut After Rejecting Finance Bill 2024

President William Ruto on Wednesday directed the reduction in expenditure allocations for several sectors within the government.

The Head of State while addressing the press at State House in Nairobi, announced that the budget cuts would run across the executive arm of the government.

According to Ruto, among the cuts the government will consider implementing include allocations meant for travel, hospitality, purchase of motor vehicles and renovations.

“In this regard, I direct immediate further austerity measures to reduce expenditure, starting with the Executive Office of the President,” Ruto stated.

Ruto also directed that the Judiciary, the County governments and the Legislature liaise with the National Treasury and initiate budget cuts.

“County Governments working with the National Treasury also undertake budget cuts and austerity to ensure that we do what I have always advocated for, that we live within our means,” the Head of State announced.

“As we hold this important conversation, I remind us that we should proceed within the foundational principles upon which our nation is founded,” he added.

While disclosing the reason for withdrawing the Finance Bill 2024, Ruto revealed that the widespread public outrage forced the government to change its stance on the matter.

According to Ruto, despite several amendments to the bill, the members of the public were adamant about its withdrawal.

The President went ahead to laud the Members of Parliament who voted in favour of the bill, noting the changes in the bill were done after thorough public participation.

“I salute our members of parliament for supporting the proposal to incorporate the views of the public generated through the parliamentary public participation process,” Ruto remarked.

“I am grateful to all the members of the National Assembly who voted yesterday affirmatively for the Finance Bill 2024 as amended on the floor of the House to incorporate the views generated in the public participation process.”

Read the Original Article on https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

Ruto Orders Budget Cut After Rejecting Finance Bill 2024