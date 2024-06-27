Tribute: DP Rigathe Gachagua Mourns Death of Elder Sister Leah

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has mourned the passing of his elder sister, Leah Wangari Muriuki.

In an emotional message on Thursday, the DP remembered his late sister as a ‘caring mother and family Matriarch’.

The deputy president underscored that the late Wangari had stepped up to the responsibility of a parent in looking out for the entire Gachagua family after the death of their biological parents.

“I am saddened to receive news of the passing on of our eldest sister Leah Wangari Muriuki. Leah has been our Mother and the family Matriarch; she has taken good care of the larger Gachagua Family after the death of our father and our two mothers,” he stated.

The DP went on to express his sorrow for the passing of his sister, reiterating that it was a difficult time for him as a leader and a family man.

“We are devastated by the loss of this family head. My deepest condolences to her husband, her children and grandchildren. This is a very difficult week for me as a national leader and a family man. May the Lord heal our Nation and families,” Gachagua noted.

The death of Wangari comes barely two years after the death of Gachagua’s only surviving brother Jack Reriani.

Reriani died on September 24, 2022, over excessive drinking while celebrating the Kenya Kwanza victory after the 2022 polls.

“My elder brother Jackson Reriani was an alcoholic. I tried to talk to him to stop alcohol abuse and even take him to hospital but he would relapse and go back to alcohol. After we won the 2022 elections, he took alcohol to celebrate the victory. He died,” said Gachagua on March 18.

Gachagua in February 2017 lost his brother Nderitu Gachagua, who was the first governor of Nyeri County.

