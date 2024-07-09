Bishop Allan Kiuna Passes Away After Battling Cancer

He leaves behind his wife, Cathy Kiuna, and their three children: Vanessa, Jeremy, and Stephanie.

The couple had been married for over 30 years, sharing a life dedicated to their faith and community.

Music Copyright Society of Kenya boss Ezekiel Mutua defined Kiuna as man who touched many in the world through his faith.

“Bishop Allan Kiuna preached with zeal, power and conviction and did not hold back even in the face of criticism. His powerful sermons and transformative leadership made JCC a global brand. He has touched so many people with the power of his faith.