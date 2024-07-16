Residents across Nairobi on Tuesday night reported experiencing seismic movements in their locations, prompting concerns among locals about potential structural damage and safety risks.

By the time of publishing, areas including Ruaka, Lower Kabete, and Kangemi, among others, had reported aftershocks.

According to Volcano Discovery, a website that provides information on all things related to the lithosphere, there are no details yet on the magnitude or depth of the possible quake, first reported around 8:31 pm.

“If confirmed, we can expect more accurate data to emerge in the next few minutes. The location, magnitude and time mentioned are indicative, based on our best-fit seismic model,” reads the Volcano Discovery website.

- Advertisement -

“They are temporary until our AllQuakes monitoring service receives more exact scientific data from a national or international seismological agency. Check back here shortly and stay safe.”

Google however says that the tremor originated 38 kilometres away from Nairobi and measured at a magnitude of 4.2.

- Advertisement -

The California Earthquake Authority describes a magnitude IV earthquake as moderate, typically felt indoors by many people and outdoors by a few during the day. At night, some may be awakened by the shaking.

“Dishes, windows, doors disturbed; walls make cracking sound. Sensation like heavy truck striking building. Standing motor cars rocked noticeably,” reads the authority’s website.

Volcanic Discovery adds that since 2022, Kenya has had three quakes of magnitudes above 4 and up to 5.0.

By Bashir Mbuthia

Read the Original Article on https://citizen.digital/

Earthquake of 4.2 magnitude Hits Nairobi And Its Environs