President William Ruto has banned all public officers from taking part in any Harambee.

Speaking on Friday, July 5 at State House, President Ruto directed Attorney General Justin Muturi to prepare and submit legislation on the ban.

AG Muturi was also tasked to develop a mechanism for structured and transparent public contributions.

“No state officer of public servant shall participate in public contributions or Harambees going forward. The Attorney General is hereby directed to prepare and submit legislation to this effect and develop a mechanism for structured and transparent contributions for public charitable and philanthropic purposes,” said President Ruto.

At the same time, the Head of State suspended non-essential travel by state and public officers in a move to reduce government spending.

President Ruto further suspended the purchase of new vehicles by the government for 12 months except for security agencies.

The President noted that a new policy would be developed on transport for public officers.

“The purchase of new motor vehicles by the government is suspended for 12 months except for security agencies while a new policy on transport for public officers will be developed,” said President Ruto.

The Head of State also announced that public servants who attain the retirement age of 60 years shall be required to immediately proceed on retirement, with no extensions to their tenure of service.

Additionally, Ruto mentioned that the new measures to cut spending in the Kenya Kwanza government would be followed by changes in positions.

“These measures will be followed by changes in government that I will be making shortly,” President Ruto added.

Gutsy: Ruto Bans Public officers From Participating In Harambees