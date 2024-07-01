Having relocated from Kenya to America over two decades ago, Susan, a resident of Raleigh, North Carolina, was overwhelmed with joy as she witnessed not only her nephew Chris Waweru’s graduation but also that of over forty Kenyan students from Grand Valley State University.

Susan recalls her own experiences as a new immigrant to the US as difficult compounded by the scarcity of Africans in her nursing class, largely due to financial constraints.

Today, as she stands amid a sea of graduates from her country Kenya, her voice brims with pride, not just for her nephew but for the entire Kenyan cohort.

As Susan watched the Kenyan graduates celebrate, she couldn’t help but reflect on the journey they had undertaken. From navigating a new culture and educational system to overcoming financial and personal challenges, their stories resonated deeply with her own.

Joy As Several Kenyan Students Graduate from GVSU