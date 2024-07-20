Protesting Youth Storm Boniface Mwangi’s Offices-We want Peace

In the footage that has since circulated widely, the demonstrating youths could be captured attempting to pull down Mwangi’s office gate as they sought to meet him.

“As young men who love our country, we have decided to shun demonstrations and demand peace,” stated a protester.

“We are the ones who go at a loss when we engage in such unlawful demonstrations. The government has already vowed to restore Kazi Kwa Vijana, we’re ready to listen to them.”

In his defence, Boniface Mwangi faulted a section of senior officials within the government for attempting to coerce him into giving up on the quest for proper governance.

“CCTV of the goons who came to our offices to protest about me. The movement to change Kenya is unstoppable,” Boniface Mwangi stated.

“Blaming me for the protests happening across Kenya is giving me too much credit,” he added.

Meanwhile, NARC Kenya party leader Martha Karua taking to her X account, condemned the act, terming it as unacceptable.

Karua called on the relevant authorities including the police service and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to probe the attack meted against the activist.

By TIMOTHY CERULLO