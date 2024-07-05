President William Ruto has announced the dissolving of 47 state corporations in a move to cut government spending after the withdrawal of the Finance Bill 2024.

Addressing the media on Friday, July 5, President Ruto said the functions of the state agencies will now be integrated into their respective ministries.

“Forty-seven state corporations with overlapping and duplicating functions will be dissolved resulting in the elimination of their operation and maintenance costs and their functions will be integrated into their respective ministries,” said President Ruto.

The Head of State noted that staff from the affected 47 corporations will be transferred to other ministers and state agencies within the government.

- Advertisement -

“Staff currently employed by the affected corporation will be transferred to ministries and state agencies within government,” Ruto stated.

At the same time, the President mentioned that he has suspended the decisions to fill the positions of chief administrative secretaries in government.

- Advertisement -

Ruto also disclosed that the number of advisors in the Kenya Kwanza government will be reduced by 50 percent.

“The number of advisers in government shall be reduced by 50 percent within the public service with immediate effect,” he stated.

Further, President Ruto announced that the budget allocations providing for the operations of the office of the First Lady, the spouse of the Deputy President and the prime Cabinet Secretary will be removed.

Similarly, the budget allocation for confidential budgets in various executive offices has been removed and the budget for renovations across the government reduced by 50 percent.

Read the Original Article onhttps://www.nairobileo.co.ke

Ruto Dissolves 47 State Corporations, Suspends CASs Positions