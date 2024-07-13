Shock as More Bodies Retrieved From Mukuru Kwa Njenga Slums

As of yesterday, human rights groups placed the figure at over nine bodies while the police claimed only six bodies were retrieved.

Large gatherings of nearby residents surrounded the dumpsite to witness the bodies wrapped in polythene bags and tied in similar fashion showing that the heinous actions could be committed by the same people.

- Advertisement -

DCI boss Mohamed Amin confirmed that homicide detectives were analysing samples from the scene to positively identify the bodies.

“Preliminary investigations suggest a similar mode of killing for the deceased. The bodies have been transferred to the City Mortuary, where they await post-mortem examinations,” Amin noted. - Advertisement -

Witnesses who spoke to the media revealed that the bodies had the same degree of decomposition, roughly one to two weeks. This is yet to be confirmed through a post-mortem examination that will be conducted at the City Mortuary.

Last evening, the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) called for President William Ruto’s regime to reveal the circumstances surrounding the mutilated bodies.

“Some of the bodies retrieved from a quarry in Mukuru, Embakasi South, today were mutilated. Kenya Kwanza regime, led by President William Ruto must take accountability for this heinous crime,” the commission said.

Further, the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) directed the Inspector General of Police to swiftly conduct investigations over the matter.

“Pursuant to Article 157 (4) of the Constitution, the DPP has directed the Office of the Inspector-General of the National Police Service to conduct a thorough investigation and forward the resultant file for perusal within twenty-one (21) days,” the statement read in part.