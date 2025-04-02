For Clifford Mwenda, the road from Meru County, Kenya, to the United States wasn’t smooth—but it was deeply rewarding.

Now settled in Indiana, Pennsylvania, and pursuing his master’s in Business Analytics at Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP), Clifford reflects on a journey marked by perseverance, growth, and the unwavering support of the International Scholars Program (ISP).

Since arriving in September, Clifford has embraced the academic environment at IUP. Compared to his academic life back in Kenya, he finds the system faster-paced, with more demand on time management.

Outside the classroom, he’s adjusting to work-life balance—juggling jobs to support himself while adapting to a new culture.

Despite social adjustment challenges, Clifford has found solace in the growing Kenyan student community, most of whom are fellow ISP scholars.

From airport pick-up to opening a bank account, the ISP network has been his backbone.

Clifford’s journey through the application and visa process is a story of resilience.

He joined ISP in January 2022 and scored an impressive 680 on the GMAT by June. He applied to schools with ISP’s help and had his first visa interview in December 2022—but was denied.

He regrouped, deferred, and tried again in 2023 but struggled to get an embassy date. It wasn’t until 2024 that Clifford finally secured another interview—this time well-prepared, confident, and coached by ISP’s dedicated visa prep team.

Financing his U.S. education was another hurdle made easier by ISP. “The program itself is funding his studies he also secured a graduate assistantship at the Eberly College of Business.

But Clifford emphasizes that none of this came easy. “You have to be patient, persistent, and proactive,” he advises.

Clifford Mwenda’s Path to IUP, Powered by ISP