Dealing with God’s Silence: What to Do When Heaven is Silent

One of the first words we learn is why. If there’s a child under five in your home right now, you probably hear that word many times each day. It seems from the very beginning we want explanations and answers. But what do we do when there are no answers and heaven is silent on you?

I don’t like unanswered questions, do you? I don’t like loose ends and unfinished business. Yet life is full of them.

I tell you quite frankly there are many times I can’t find an answer for things that happen to me and to others. I bombard heaven with my whys, but the heavens are silent.

You may be right now in the midst of some situation for which you can find no answers. God is silent. The heavens are like stone. You’ve begged for explanations, but none have come. What do we do when there are no answers?

Mary and Martha faced that dilemma when Lazarus died. You know the story. They sent for Jesus to come and heal Lazarus. They were confident Jesus could heal him and prevent his death, and that he would do so, for they knew how Jesus loved Lazarus and them.

They sent out their cry for help, but we read in John 11:6 when Jesus heard Lazarus was sick, he stayed where he was two more days. He loved them but he didn’t come to their rescue. Why? I can see Martha and Mary waiting by the side of their sick brother, expecting Jesus to walk through the door any minute. But as hour by hour passed, Jesus didn’t show up. Lazarus got worse and worse, and they watched him die.

Do you think they wondered if Jesus really loved them during that time? Don’t you imagine they must have felt abandoned and forsaken by Jesus, to realize He could have come and healed their brother, but He chose not to?

Have you felt that way? I think we all go through similar reactions when there are no answers. Even if you feel abandoned, the good news is, you are not. Jesus has promised never to leave you or forsake you, and He never fails to keep His promise. So, let me encourage you today with what David said as recorded in Psalm 40:1: I waited patiently for the LORD; he turned to me and heard my cry. The Lord hears your cry, and he has not forsaken you.

My question for you is: How do you and I, as Christians, cope when there are no answers? When we are convinced God should respond, circumstances should change, or things should be different? When we want so much to know why, and the answers aren’t there?

Mary and Martha had that problem. They sent for Jesus to heal their brother, but when Jesus finally arrived, it was too late; Lazarus was already dead. Martha was upset with Jesus, and we read in John 11:21 she said to Him, Lord, if you had been here, my brother would not have died. She asked Him for an answer to her question: Why didn’t you come, Lord?

I find Jesus’ words to her at this time very interesting. He did not defend His actions; He did not say, “Martha, let me explain to you exactly what I did and why.” No, when Martha was looking for answers to her unanswered questions, Jesus took her back to basics.

Jesus said to her, “I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die. Do you believe this?” (John 11:25-26).

You see, if Martha believes this, the condition of Lazarus at the present moment is not of such great consequence, because Lazarus believed in Jesus, and he would never die an eternal death.

Jesus wanted Martha to think with an eternal perspective. Yes, her brother’s body was in a tomb, but the real Lazarus had not died, and if Martha can focus her mind on that, it will change her perspective altogether. And to her credit, Martha confessed out loud, yes, Lord, I believe that you are the Christ, the Son of God, who was to come into the world.

When you don’t have answers, stop and ask a different question: Who do you believe Jesus is? And then confess out loud exactly what you believe about the person of Jesus. It’s important that you say it out loud, I think, so you can hear your own confession of faith.

We may never know some of the answers we’re looking for this side of heaven, but we can always confidently know the answer to the question: Who do you think Jesus is? By concentrating your thoughts on who He is, you will have the peace and strength you need for those unanswered questions. If that was the question Jesus asked Martha when she wanted answers, then surely it is the starting place for us today when we want answers but they’re not forthcoming.

We all remember the end of this story; Jesus did meet their need by performing an incredible miracle and raising Lazarus from the dead. In this case, Mary and Martha finally got answers, as they saw their brother come forth after four days in that tomb.

So, eventually Martha and Mary could say to each other, *”When it looked as though Jesus had forsaken us, He really was working on our behalf to do something even greater than we could imagine.”*

Sometimes it works out like that. We go through the no-answer period when the circumstances make no sense to us whatsoever, but at a later date, in God’s time, we are able to see what God’s good purpose was.

Maybe you are now in that tough place where Mary and Martha were initially. You’re wondering why Jesus hasn’t come to you; you’re feeling unloved and neglected by Him. Please do take courage and remember that often we misunderstand God’s timetable. It may be that you will soon see the deliverance of God and your eyes will be opened to understand the whys.

But what about when we don’t get those answers? Your Lazarus never comes out of the tomb. You’re left to face those unanswered questions for the rest of your life.

You know, I believe for those of us who are Christ-followers, it is extremely difficult to face the fact God is not going to answer our questions, and we’ll never know why certain things happen. After all, we’re supposed to have answers, aren’t we? We’ve always told people Jesus is the answer. Jesus can meet all their needs. Therefore, those unanswered questions can undermine our faith and cause us to doubt the God we serve.

I want to say that if you have faith in God, your answer will ultimately come and probably different from your expectations.

Finally your light will break forth, your Lazarus will come forth and great peace will come when you give up the questions that have no answers, and reaffirm that even in the midst of confusion, you still trust the God whom you know is faithful and good. AMEN.

On a lighter note, my wife Gladys and I are celebrating our 45th wedding anniversary, my 50 years of ministry and my 70th birthday anniversary.

By Pastor Steve Mutua

Dealing with God’s Silence: What to Do When Heaven is Silent