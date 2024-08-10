Inside Jimi Wanjigi’s Mansion: Haven of Luxury and Sophistication

Jimi Wanjigi’s residence on 44 Muthaiga Road is not just any ordinary home; it’s a fortress of luxury and sophistication, designed to reflect the opulence and power of its owner.

A significant police operation took place at the residence of businessman Jimi Wanjigi located at 44 Muthaiga Road, Nairobi, on August 8 and 9, 2024.

A multi-agency team, including heavily armed officers, surrounded the home in a bid to locate Wanjigi, who was reportedly absent during the searches.

The operation began on the evening of August 8, when police in combat gear arrived at the scene.

- Advertisement -

Wanjigi himself shared footage on social media, depicting the police presence and questioning the motives behind the raid.

Hidden strong room

- Advertisement -

The news desk could not verify Wanjigi’s whereabouts at the time but according to past news reports, the mansion, designed by Perla Lichi a luxury interior designer based in the US, has a safe house that is not easily accessible by outsiders.

In 2017, police officers camped in the house for days but were also unable to find Wanjigi following his fallout with former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Following the police operation in 2017, he resurfaced in a media briefing at his house, much to the surprise of Kenyans and police officers.

While giving Eric Omondi a tour of his house in 2022, Wanjigi made reference to the past raid in which he hid inside the house and police officers were unable to get him.

“This is where they tried and failed?” one of the people on the tour asked the businessman.

“They (police officers) got in but they didn’t find me, but I was right here,” Wanjigi quipped.

Jimi Wanjigi’s wife pleads “don’t shoot me” as paramilitary unit storms their Muthaiga home. Police claim they found paraphanelia on his property that could link him to the recent protests in Kenya. pic.twitter.com/IrN7gqq0R2 — John-Allan Namu (@johnallannamu) August 9, 2024

Photos inside Jimi Wanjigi’s masion in Muthaiga

Jimi Wanjigi’s residence on 44 Muthaiga Road is not just any ordinary home; it’s a fortress of luxury and sophistication, designed to reflect the opulence and power of its owner.

Stepping into the house is like entering a realm of extravagance. The home boasts an array of lavish spaces, each more impressive than the last.

Among them is the Hibachi conference room, where business meetings and family gatherings take place amidst rich wooden finishes and custom-designed furnishings.

The room is equipped with modern amenities, combining functionality with elegance, making it a perfect setting for high-stakes discussions.

The home theatre is another marvel, featuring plush leather seats and a starry ceiling, providing an immersive experience for movie enthusiasts. Adjacent to this is a recreation area complete with a billiards table, where Wanjigi and his guests can unwind.

Living spaces in the mansion are adorned with ornate ceilings, grand fireplaces, and bespoke furniture, all echoing a classic yet contemporary design.

The master suite, with its opulent bed, luxurious drapes, and a chandelier that commands attention, is the epitome of comfort and style.

The casual dining area, with its detailed carvings and ambient lighting, offers a warm and inviting atmosphere for family meals.

Outside, the mansion’s expansive terrace, lined with grand columns, offers a serene space to relax in woven hanging chairs, overlooking lush gardens that are meticulously maintained.

The indoor swimming pool is another highlight, a sanctuary of calm where one can escape the hustle and bustle of the outside world.

But beyond its beauty, the house is also a fortress. Known for its intricate security features, the mansion includes a safe house that has been notoriously difficult for outsiders to access.

This, coupled with Wanjigi’s extensive knowledge of his own home, has allowed him to elude capture during previous police operations.

By Denis Mwangi

Read the Original Article on https://www.pulselive.co.ke/

Inside Jimi Wanjigi’s Mansion: Haven of Luxury and Sophistication