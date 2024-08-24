Kenyan bisexual man fights deportation from Canada

Charles Mwangi 48: A Kenyan man residing in Canada is waging a desperate battle to halt his imminent deportation, fearing that a return to his homeland could lead to persecution and possibly his death.

Mwangi, who sought refuge in Canada in 2019, is facing deportation on Sunday, August 25. His pleas for intervention have grown increasingly urgent as the date approaches, with Mwangi and his supporters rallying outside the office of his local Member of Parliament in a final bid to prevent his expulsion.

Mwangi, who identifies as bisexual, has stated that his sexuality puts him at severe risk if he is forced to return to Kenya.

In Kenya, homosexuality remains criminalised under the Penal Code, with sections 162 and 165 imposing severe penalties for male homosexual relationships, including up to seven years of imprisonment.

Despite these laws, Mwangi found a temporary refuge in Canada, where he has spent the past four years building a life and working on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I came here because I was running for my life,” Mwangi told CTV News Toronto on Wednesday. “But now, it feels like I am being sent back to a death sentence. This is about life and death; we are talking about my life.”

Mwangi’s fears are not unfounded. The High Court of Kenya upheld the criminalisation of homosexual acts in 2019, reinforcing the legal and social challenges that LGBTQ+ individuals face in the country.

While the Supreme Court recently upheld the right of the National Gay and Lesbian Human Rights Commission to register, the legal environment remains hostile, particularly for individuals like Mwangi who fear persecution from their communities.

As the deportation date looms, Mwangi has garnered the support of over 2,000 individuals who signed a petition urging Canadian authorities to reconsider the deportation order. His supporters, including his housemate Rev. Susan Karanja, have been vocal about the need to protect him.

Karanja, who has become a close confidant and emotional support for Mwangi, expressed her deep concern about the potential consequences of his deportation.

“No, no, this one will not go,” said an emotional Karanja. “I have prayed about it, we have talked about it, we have cried together. I can’t bear to see him sent back to a place where his life is in danger.”

The protest outside the MP’s office reflected the high stakes of Mwangi’s situation. Although a staff member initially agreed to meet with Mwangi and his advocates, the meeting was cancelled and rescheduled, adding to the tension. Eventually, Mwangi was able to deliver the petition, and the MP’s office committed to contacting the Immigration Minister in an effort to reverse the deportation order.

The Canadian government, however, remains firm in its stance on deportations. A spokesperson for Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada declined to comment on Mwangi’s specific case but emphasised that decisions to remove individuals from the country are not taken lightly.

“Every individual facing removal is entitled to due process, but once all avenues to appeal are exhausted, they are removed from Canada in accordance with Canadian law,” the spokesperson stated.

Mwangi’s legal options appear to be dwindling, but he remains hopeful that the Pre-Removal Risk Assessment (PRRA) process will recognise the grave dangers he faces if returned to Kenya.

As the clock ticks down to August 25, Mwangi and his supporters continue to fight, clinging to the hope that Canadian authorities will intervene in time to save his life.

By Samuel Mwanawanjuguna

