President Ruto Officiates the Swearing-in of 19 Cabinet Secretaries

President William Ruto today presided over the swearing-in ceremony of the 19 Cabinet Secretaries.

The event was held at State House Nairobi after the Parliament’s approval of the nominees on Thursday.

You can’t afford to fail Kenyans, Ruto tells his new cabinet

President William Ruto Thursday implored members of his newly-reconstituted cabinet to do all they can to succeed in fulfilling his promise to the people of Kenya.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony of his new Cabinet Secretaries at Statehouse, Nairobi, the head of state said the ministers cannot afford to fail in their constitutional responsibilities to the citizens.

“The privilege to serve in positions of such high responsibility has come to you with an immense duty to do everything in your power to ensure that Kenyans receive the best services from the government efficiently, without discrimination, and without delay,” he said

“The people of Kenya have made their expectations known in bold terms; they have also made their intolerance for failure, inefficiency, corruption, and ineptitude equally clear,” remarked the President

The Newly constituted cabinet includes members of Opposition leader Raila Odinga’s party ODM who now take up the Treasury, Energy, Cooperatives, and Mining dockets.

Those who took an oath of office Thursday include; Kithure Kindiki (Interior) Soipan Tuya (Defense), John Mbadi (National Treasury), Justin Muturi (Public Service), Aden Duale (Environment), Alice Wahome (Lands), Julius Migos Ogamba (Education), Davis Chirchir (Transport), Rebecca Miano (Tourism), Hassan Ali Joho (Mining), Alfred Mutua (Labour), Eric Muuga (Water), Salim Mvurya (Trade), Debra Mlongo Barasa (Health), Kipchumba Murkomen (Sports), Opiyo Wandayi (Energy), Margaret Nyambura Ndung’u (ICT & Digital Economy), Wycliffe Oparanya (Cooperatives), and Andrew Mwihia Karanja (Agriculture).

He said the 19 Cabinet Secretaries must henceforth dedicate their time and effort to the implementation of the various strategies, programmes, and projects that the nation’s transformation demands.

“I encourage you to make the people of Kenya your first and only priority and to never let your own interests come in the way of your duties,” he said

He was also quick to point out that he would have no business maintaining in office a cabinet secretary whose conduct is put into question.

“It is important to make it clear that my support for you ends if it conflicts with my accountability to the people of Kenya. Let us therefore work together in doing the right thing, and we shall be assured of success,” he charged

“I am confident that each one of you has what it takes to deliver on your mandates and to satisfy the people’s expectations. This is important because, henceforth, the terms of our contract with the people will remain in sharp focus, and we have no choice but to keep our part of it,” he said.

By Eric Biegon

