Tragic end: Kenyan man claiming to be Tom Mboya’ son dies in US

A Kenya man George Jerry Mboya who claimed to be the youngest son of the late Trade Unionist Thomas Joseph Odhiambo Mboya (Tom Mboya), passed away in the United States (US).

George Jerry Mboya, popularly known as Kobi passed away in Kansas City on July 31, after sending a desperate plea for help.

In a video seen by The Kenya Times, Jerry said that he was the youngest son of Tom Mboya, asking well-wishers to support him through financial aid.

Carrying a backpack, he explained that he did not have a place to sleep and could no longer afford to pay for phone services. Video below courtesy of AFRIQ 24

Moreover, according to US court records, in May 2017, George was declared bankrupt in a case filed before the court.

“George Jerry Mboya filed as a Bankruptcy – Chapter 7 lawsuit. This case was filed in U.S Bankruptcy Courts, Kansas Bankruptcy. The case status is Pending – Other Pending,” the record indicates.

George Jerry Mboya Pleads for Help

When questioned on what led to his desperate situation, George said that he had been going through a difficult time after falling ill.

In tears, he explained that he had been undergoing treatment for six months after suffering from liver failure.

Further, he said that he sought treatment at Overland Park Regional Medical Centre in Kansas and had been there for over six months.

“I am Tom Mboya’s youngest son. I went to Overland Park Regional for six months and I lost everything. My liver failed… All I am asking is please help me, I need a place to stay (he said in tears)

“My phone is shut off because I cannot pay for the phone,” he said.

Family and Funeral Arrangements

A friend, Kevin Owino has eulogized George on Facebook, celebrating the time they spent together and praying for the family he has left behind.

“That 3am phone call I received from Collins that you were no more was heavy, our memory of brotherhood goes a long deep way, I can’t be able to write your eulogy today but for sure I will one day,

“I saved you last time from death I wish I could save you again this time anyway God knows why almighty God may be with your gorgeous daughter London and your son, to the entire family in Kenya, and America my sincere condolences and prayers until we meet again,” Kevin Omondi

George is succeeded by his two children, James (Boy) and London(girl). According to a funeral announcement issued by his family, he was to be cremated, and his ashes transported to Kenya for burial.

According to public record, Tom Mboya was married to Pamela, the daughter of a fellow politician, Walter Odede with whom they had five children: Maureen Odero, Susan Mboya, Lucas Mboya and twin brothers Peter and Patrick.

Patrick died while he was four years old, while the remaining twin, Peter lost his life in 2004 in a motorcycle accident.

After Mboya’s death, Pamela had another child with her late husband’s brother Alphonse Okuku named Tom Mboya Jr.

