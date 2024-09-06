Gachagua to Critics Seeking his Dismissal: Am not going Anywhere

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Friday hit back at critics seeking his dismissal from his current government position.

Gachagua who spoke at a burial in Trans Nzoia County, accused some of the new state appointees of attempting to instigate his ouster from President William Ruto’s administration.

The Deputy President boldly proclaimed that it was impossible to impeach him due to the sheer level of effort he had put in to secure the top role.

“Regardless of who comes in, I am strong enough. I fought for this government and there is no way I can move an inch,” Gachagua said.

- Advertisement -

“I welcome those who have been appointed by the president and let us work together for our country and the new people can not displace the ones who were there.”

The second in command while insisting on the matter, underscored the need for unity even as he refuted claims of fueling division through tribal politics.

- Advertisement -

According to Gachagua, it was impossible to unite the whole country when Kenyans were still divided regionally.

“I have heard Governor Natembeya calling for people to unite, but when I try to do the same, they claim that I am tribal,” DP Gachagua stated.

“How many sets of rules are there in Kenya? Is there a rule for the mountain and different rules for the rest of Kenya? the Gachagua questioned.

The Deputy President also took a swipe at governors for demanding increased budget allocations.

According to Gachagua, the government was facing immense challenges in raising adequate cash to run the country and thus it was impossible to fulfil the demands that the Council of Governors (CoG) has submitted.

“The government doesn’t have a store where it keeps money. We get the money from taxes to give governors and Kenyans rejected the finance bill in one voice, where will we get the money?” questioned the Deputy President.

“The day we get money, come for it on the same day. We have many debts and salaries to pay.”

By Timothy Cerullo

Read the Original article on https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

Gachagua to Critics Seeking his Dismissal: Am not going Anywhere