Racist Comments for Kenyans dancing to Ohangla Music in Ireland

The evidently innocuous video of people merely enjoying a hangout has, however, not sat well with a section of Irish people and some Europeans in general. To some, it is a distasteful insult of Irish culture and a rather brazen invasion of immigrants.

Controversial Irish blogger Michael O’Keefe kicked off the vitriol, sharing the video on his once-banned X account, while decrying the current state of Ireland.

“📍Galway. Rural Ireland isn’t what it used to be…” he wrote, attaching the video.

Many Irelanders, and people from various parts of the United Kingdom (UK) jammed the comment section to blast the group of Kenyans and express their unfiltered hatred of immigrants, especially those from Africa.

One X user, going by the handle @SeanWaters wrote, “Guaranteed they are all housed and on welfare!” to which O’Keefe responded, “Life looks very easy for them in comparison to the hardships Irish people are experiencing!”