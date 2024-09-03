Racist Comments for Kenyans dancing to Ohangla Music in Ireland

A video of Kenyans dancing to Ohangla music at a barbecue party in the European island of Ireland has been met with unbridled racism from westerners, with many even calling for the expulsion of the ‘immigrants’ from Europe.
In the undated video, a hoarde of lively Kenyans can be seen dancing and singing along to Odongo Swagg’s hit ‘Nyasembo’, as they make merry, interact and cluster around each other, beer cans in hand.
The evidently innocuous video of people merely enjoying a hangout has, however, not sat well with a section of Irish people and some Europeans in general. To some, it is a distasteful insult of Irish culture and a rather brazen invasion of immigrants.
Controversial Irish blogger Michael O’Keefe kicked off the vitriol, sharing the video on his once-banned X account, while decrying the current state of Ireland.
“📍Galway. Rural Ireland isn’t what it used to be…” he wrote, attaching the video.
Many Irelanders, and people from various parts of the United Kingdom (UK) jammed the comment section to blast the group of Kenyans and express their unfiltered hatred of immigrants, especially those from Africa.
One X user, going by the handle @SeanWaters wrote, “Guaranteed they are all housed and on welfare!” to which O’Keefe responded, “Life looks very easy for them in comparison to the hardships Irish people are experiencing!”
Robbie Twenion, a unionist from Scotland also wrote, “I visited Galway illegally once or twice back in the 90’s when I was posted to Londonderry. It was such a beautiful place; vibrant green grass everywhere. It is a travesty to see Ireland reduced to the same diversity riven shit hole you expect to find in a British inner city!”
On her part, Karen Bibb brazenly wrote, “Boils my blood! To see such an invasion is too painful to bear. This White erasure and assertion of alien culture over our lands pains me to see. Tourists and deferential guests is one thing, but nonwhites increasingly aggressively asserting themselves in our spaces – something else entirely.”
Uttelly unafraid of broadcasting their racism to the world, more and more people from the UK continued to pour in their unadulterated feelings.
One more person, boiling with rage, wrote,”Africans have the tendency to ruin everything they encounter! People of Ireland are going to stand up and say enough. I mean, What are these animals doing? Taking over heritage sites? My grands were from Galway, my head is on fire!”
A section of Kenyans, however, rushed to join the conversation, offering their different takes and blasting the racists for their unwelcoming attitudes.
Someone wrote,” The excuses racist people make to downsize Africans. All the white people that come to stay and live in Africa… nothing is said. They even have multiple businesses and stolen ranches but the problem comes when Africans go there? Make it make sense.”
Mudge Rulf, a Kenyan living in Germany, also shared her sentiments, saying, “Partying Kenyans in Ireland insulted online!! There is a positive stereotype that the Irish are friendly . I also experienced them as very friendly people when I visited Ireland on vacation years back….”
“Reading the negative comments directed to these Kenyans partying in Ireland here is another different perspective…”
Galway, where the group of Kenyans were recorded partying, is one of Ireland’s most unique cities. According to Discover Ireland, it is known for its fantastic food and nightlife as it is for its cutting-edge arts, music, design and theatre scenes. It is also known as the City of Tribes and there’s rarely a weekend without a festival or cultural celebration in the city.
A wave of anti-immigrants, fueled by racism and fascism, has lately been blowing across the UK with recent riots witnessed in multiple cities across the UK, all targeted at immigrants and at pro-immigrant policies.
Read the Original article on https://citizen.digital/