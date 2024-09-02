Ruto’s Future Plans: Full-Time Evangelism After Presidential Term

President William Ruto says he will venture into full-time evangelism at the lapse of his presidential term.

Speaking in Bungoma on Sunday, September 1, during a church service, the president appreciated that he has the innate character of a gospel minister.

Ruto said his background in Christianity makes him the best fit for the evangelical work, implying that he has been partially practising as he undertakes his official duties.

“I am an evangelist, and many people sometimes wonder why I stand in raised places, sometimes on top of cars, because when your orientation is an evangelist, you always behave like one, even when you are doing other things. And by the way, I have given the commitment that when I finish my tour of duty as president, I will go back to be an evangelist, because that is my original calling,” he said.

Despite steering clear of the topic, it is apparent the president will defend his term in the oncoming vote.

In the recent past, there have been murmurs of Ruto repositioning himself to successfully defend his seat.

Among his strategies, as pointed out by political seers, is his new camaraderie with ODM leader Raila Odinga.

It is believed that Ruto’s resolve to back Raila in his bid for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship bid is strategic, as he expects the latter to back his re-election bid in the 2027 vote.

The president might coalesce with the Nyanza and larger Western block to bolster his bid, according to some analysts.

Read the Original article on https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

