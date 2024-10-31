CS Duale Exposes Alleged Coup Plot Against Ruto’s Government

Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale on Wednesday alleged that there was a planned coup against President William Ruto’s government scheduled for June 25.

Duale, who appeared on the JKLive show on Citizen TV, alleged that the regime change was scheduled to happen at the height of the Gen Z protests that saw Kenyan youth storm into Parliament buildings and set a section of it on fire.

“On June 25, there was a planned coup. There was a serious plan of a regime change,” the CS alleged.

However, the CS who served as the Defence Cabinet Secretary at the time refused to clarify whether the former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was behind the planned coup.

“I cannot say anything about who was in charge because I am still in government, I am under the oath of Cabinet Collective Responsibility but when I retire, I will write a book,” he added.

Duale, however, hinted that Gachagua could have been part of the plans since one of the charges of his impeachment was touching on matters of national security.

“I have told you there was a coup and that’s why one of the charges against an impeachment motion is about national security. You need to read between the lines”, Duale told JKL host, Jeff Koinange, who was prodding him over the connection.

The CS went ahead to blame Gachagua for cooking his own goose by disparaging National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director Noordin Haji.

“There are certain institutions in our country we don’t disparage and indict. Not only the national intelligence but the security organs like the National Intelligent Service, the Kenya Defense Forces, the Judiciary, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC). But more so, the NIS,” Duale added.

The former Deputy President held a press conference on June 27 and blamed the NIS boss for incompetence, claiming he should have been held responsible for failing to inform President William Ruto about the unpopularity of the 2024/2025 Finance Bill among the citizens.

The 2024/2025 Finance Bill angered thousands of Kenyan youths who protested against it and eventually stormed Parliament on June 25, a move that prompted President Ruto to drop the Bill.

Among the 11 charges against Gachagua was an accusation of him publicly attacking and undermining the work of the National Intelligence Service and its officers.

“Gross misconduct that is incompatible with the high calling and dignified status of the Office of the Deputy President and a member of the Cabinet and the National Security Council. H. E. the Deputy President has publicly attacked and undermined the work of the National Security Intelligence Service and its Officers,” read a section of the grounds for his impeachment.

By Christine Opanda

Read the Original article on https://www.kenyans.co.ke

CS Duale Exposes Alleged Coup Plot Against Ruto’s Government