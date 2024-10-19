Gachagua Staffless: 108 Staff members sent on compulsory leave

A total of 108 staff members from the Deputy President’s office have been placed on compulsory leave, effective immediately, following Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment.

According to the circular, Principal Administrative Secretary Patrick Mwangi communicated the decision to the Chief of Staff and advisors in the DP’s office.

“Following the ongoing constitutional process affecting the Deputy President, it has been decided that all officers in Job Groups T and U are to proceed on compulsory leave immediately,” Mwangi signed.

Additionally, officers on supernumerary contracts have also been instructed to take leave. All affected staff must comply with the directive by noon on Saturday, October 19.

The staff members impacted include senior figures such as Gachagua’s advisors, the Chief of Staff, the Administration Secretary, the Secretary of State Functions, the Chief Finance Officer, and the Director of Youth Development, along with other directors and deputy directors from various departments.

This decision comes after the Senate’s recent move to impeach Gachagua, upholding an earlier vote by the National Assembly. Gachagua was accused of gross misconduct, violating the Constitution, and undermining the president, among other allegations. The Senate supported his removal on five of the 11 charges.

In response to the impeachment, President William Ruto swiftly nominated Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki as Gachagua’s replacement, with the National Assembly quickly approving the nomination. Speaker Moses Wetang’ula officially declared Kindiki as the deputy president-elect.

However, the process encountered a legal hurdle when the High Court temporarily blocked the Senate’s resolution. Justice Chacha Mwita issued an order suspending the decision and preventing Parliament from appointing a new Deputy President until October 24, when the case will be reviewed by a bench of judges appointed by Chief Justice Martha Koome.

