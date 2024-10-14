Heritage: A Legacy Worth Passing On to Future Generations

Heritage is more than just a reflection of the past; it is a living force that shapes our present and future. It encompasses the values, faith, and traditions passed down through generations.

Whether it’s the cultural legacy of a nation, the sacrifices made for freedom, or the spiritual inheritance through Christ, our heritage must be preserved, protected, and intentionally passed on to future generations.

This Sunday, I had the privilege of being the guest speaker at Humble Grace Christian Church during their Heritage Day celebration in South Africa. This day commemorates the rich and diverse cultural heritage of the nation.

It is a time when people reflect on their cultural roots, celebrating the traditions that shape their identity.

As the spiritual father, I shared how important it is to recognize that heritage is not only about our cultural past but about actively shaping the future by preserving the values, faith, and legacies that define us.

South Africans must never forget the long and painful struggle for freedom. The African National Congress (ANC), founded by visionary clergy and leaders, fought for equality, dignity, and freedom. Today’s corruption and irresponsible leadership betray those ideals.

The recent protests by Generation Z in Kenya are a reminder that our nation’s hard-won freedom is being squandered. Are we, as leaders, truly stewarding this inheritance, or are we allowing it to erode?

In Kenya, we honor the brave Mau Mau warriors who sacrificed everything for independence.

Their courage laid the foundation for our nation’s freedom. Yet, we must ask ourselves: are we truly building on their legacy, or are we allowing greed, corruption, poor governance and turning a deaf ear to the cries of citizenship to tarnish their sacrifices?

Gen Z in Kenya, with their energy and drive, seek a better future, heritage, and it is the responsibility of current government to steward and not squander.

As Christians, our greatest heritage is centered on Christ’s ultimate sacrifice on the cross. The Lord’s Supper and other Christian commemorations remind us of this profound spiritual inheritance.

But beyond remembrance, we must live in a way that reflects Christ’s sacrifice and pass this spiritual heritage on to the next generation.

During the Heritage Day celebration, I emphasized that while we honor our rich cultural traditions, we must also embrace the spiritual inheritance that transcends borders—rooted in Christ’s sacrifice. This spiritual heritage is what unites us across diverse cultures, reminding us that we are one in Christ.

Here are 12 ways heritage is passed on, enriched by both Scripture and my personal journey:

1. Mantles – A mantle symbolizes the spiritual transfer of leadership or authority, as Elisha received Elijah’s mantle (2 Kings 2). Before my father retired from ministry after nearly fifty years of service, he passed on his priestly garments to me—his collar, cassock, and sash. These were not just physical items but symbols of the spiritual mantle of leadership. In turn, I have passed mantles to those I’ve spiritually fathered, continuing this sacred tradition. Heritage must be received from those before us, stewarded and handed over to the next generation.

2. Laying on of Hands – The laying on of hands symbolizes the transfer of blessings, authority, healing and heritage, just as Jacob blessed Ephraim and Manasseh (Genesis 48:15). Throughout my ministry, I’ve laid hands on many, imparting apostolic blessings and continuing the spiritual heritage of those who came before me.

3. Prophetic Utterance – Prophetic words speak life and destiny over people’s futures, just as Jacob prophesied over his sons (Genesis 49). Recently, at Bible Celebration Church International in Kitui, Kenya, I spoke prophetic blessings over the congregation, guiding them into their spiritual inheritance. Prophetic utterances are seeds of destiny, shaping the future according to God’s will.

4. Storytelling – The passing down of heritage through stories is key, as seen in the oral traditions of Israel. I often share stories of God’s faithfulness with my children, spiritual sons, and the communities I serve. Recently, I shared how God redirected our ministry in a critical season, demonstrating His guidance and leaving a legacy of faith, obedience, and sacrifice. There is a rich heritage to be gleaned from our ministry journey in Southern Africa.

5. Last Will and Testament – The Apostle Paul’s farewell to Timothy (2 Timothy 4:6-8) underscores the importance of leaving behind a spiritual and material legacy. My mother’s final words, based on Colossians 2:3, were a powerful spiritual inheritance, reminding us that God is our greatest treasure. I cherish her well-worn Bible, filled with sermon notes, as a priceless legacy of faith, love, and leadership.

6. Statues and Memorials – Memorials remind us of God’s faithfulness, much like the stones at Gilgal (Joshua 4). In our Melbourne home, my wife Carole Kariuki has placed scriptures like Psalms 23 and 91 as reminders of God’s promises, our heritage, creating spiritual memorials that anchor our family in faith.

7. Books – Documenting your spiritual journey ensures that future generations can learn from your experiences. Just as Long Walk to Freedom by Nelson Mandela and the Bible’s recorded histories inspire countless people, I have written books to pass on my own spiritual and leadership journey. My works, such as Eighth Candidate Missing in the Ballot Box, Apostleship, The Journey of Forty Days of Prayer and Fasting, Principle of the Inner Circle, Calling forth Girls into Womanhood, and Reflections on the Life of Bishop Julius Tinkoi, serve as tools for the next generation to glean wisdom, faith, and practical ministry insights. These books will stand as part of the spiritual heritage I leave for others.

8. Scriptures on Doorposts – In Deuteronomy 6:9, God commands His people to write His words on their doorposts as a constant reminder of His presence. I have been deeply moved by those who place scriptures on their vehicles and homes, often providing the very encouragement I need for the day. This practice keeps God’s Word central in daily life.

9. Ceremonies – Religious ceremonies such as Church Anniversaries, Communion, and Baptism are essential for passing on spiritual heritage. Jesus instituted communion (Luke 22:19) as a remembrance of His sacrifice, and such ceremonies anchor us in the shared heritage of our faith. We used to have annual apostolic Congresses as a means of passing the the apostolic heritage. In 2025 we will have one in Melbourne Australia.

10. Heritage Day – In Revelation 7:9, a great multitude from every nation worships together. Celebrating cultural and spiritual heritage, as they do on Heritage Day in South Africa, strengthens identity. It is essential to honor our roots as we build a future.

11. Inheritance – Proverbs 13:22 says, “A good person leaves an inheritance for their children’s children.” I have received both spiritual and material inheritance from my parents, who reflected godly values and faith. It is our duty to ensure that the inheritance we leave is rich in values and virtues.

12. Daily Practices – Daily spiritual practices, such as prayer and scripture reading, establish a legacy of faith that shapes families and communities. Just as Jewish homes have mezuzahs on their doorposts, our daily routines ensure that we pass on a living faith to those who come after us.

Conclusion: Carrying Heritage Forward

The way we pass on heritage determines the spiritual, cultural, and familial legacy we leave behind. It’s more than preserving traditions—it’s about ensuring that the values and faith we hold dear continue to shape future generations. Whether through mantles of leadership, prophetic blessings, storytelling, or physical reminders, we are entrusted with passing on what has been given to us.

“And the things you have heard me say in the presence of many witnesses entrust to reliable people who will also be qualified to teach others.” – 2 Timothy 2:2

Let us be intentional in how we pass on our heritage, knowing that the next generation will build upon the foundation we lay today.

Closing Prayer: Lord, thank You for the rich heritage You have given us in Christ. Help us to be faithful stewards of the faith, values, and traditions we have received. Empower us to pass them on to the next generation with love, wisdom, and intentionality. May the legacy we leave bring glory to Your name and advance Your kingdom. In Jesus’ name, Amen.

By Apostle Symon Kariuki

Heritage: A Legacy Worth Passing On to Future Generations