Black November at Username Investment: The Biggest Offers

As the year ends, the world welcomes the most anticipated shopping season Black November. This year, Username Investment has a desirable list of offers on strategic and value-added land that will make your dreams of land ownership a reality.

Our mission at Username is to provide the current and upcoming generations with a place to call their own.

In this year’s Black Friday, we bring to you discounts on cash payments, flexible payment plans and additional special bonuses. This is the best time to turn that dream of home ownership into a reality.

What to Expect This November Black Friday Season At Username Investment Ltd.

Unbeatable Discounts on Prime Properties

We have a massive discount campaign on our projects in Nakuru & Ngong towns. These two prime locations offer everything you have been dreaming of—breathtaking landscapes, strategic positioning and an unmissable chance to own a piece of paradise at an unbeatable price.

We have discounted land and plots for sale in Nakuru going for a cash price of Kshs. 749,000 and land and plots for sale in Ngong going for a discounted cash price of Kshs. 699,000.

Investing in Nakuru allows you to invest in more than just a prime piece of land but also invest in a future filled with promise.

Ngong Town on the other hand allows you to invest in a place where serene countryside charm meets modern convenience located amidst the iconic Ngong Hills.

Lipa Mdogo Mdogo

We are also offering lipa mdogo mdogo for all investors who wish to make payments gradually. This process makes the land purchase process stress-free as investors are allowed to make payments monthly allowing up to 12 months in installments. This will ensure that even in tough economic times, you can choose the right property and pay for it without straining your budget. Whether you’re investing for the future or securing land to build your home, this plan makes it achievable.

Discounts on Cash Payments Made

On top of all that, we are also giving discounts on cash payments done in the course of this Black Friday season on all our projects. We have strategically located plots and land for sale in Syokimau Katani, Nakuru, Konza, Juja and Kitengela areas which have discounts on cash payments done within 30 days. Hurry and make those land investments in these prime locations during this Black Friday and save more.

Excellent Customer Experience

As Username Investments we have won several Customer Service Excellence awards. During this period of Black Friday, we are ready to serve and offer our dedicated support to our investors. We will offer guidance and educate you more regarding the land acquisition process. We are here to make your journey to land ownership easy, smooth and rewarding for you.

Referral Commission

In the spirit of rewarding and giving discounts, we at Username Investment have not forgotten about our aspiring customers. We are extending an offer to our friends who bring us, customers, through our Mteja Wetu Referral program. As a friend of Username Investment, you will earn a commission on every customer to send our way once they complete their purchase.

How to Take Advantage of Black November Deals

Visit Username Investment Ltd and have a look at our current selling projects. Reach out: SMS 20231 OR Call 0725 000 222 / 0725 000 333 Refer us to a friend or family member looking to make a land purchase. Stay updated with Username Investments social media channels

Conclusion

This Black November season, Username Investment is more committed than ever to helping Kenyans achieve their property ownership dreams with affordable, high-quality land in prime locations. Don’t miss out on this limited-time opportunity to invest in your future and join the thousands of Kenyans who have trusted Username to bring their dreams of property ownership to life. Look out for more exclusive offers throughout November. We have so much more awaiting you this period.

For more details on Username Investment’s Black Friday offers:

Visit the Our Website or SMS 20321 or Call 0725 000 222/ 0725 000 333

Black November at Username Investment: The Biggest Offers