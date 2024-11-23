Okiya Omtatah Forms Presidential Exploratory Committee for 2027

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has appointed a 10-member Committee, which includes activist Hanifa Adan, to explore his potential candidacy for the 2027 presidential elections.

In a Gazette Notice dated Friday, November 22, the Senator announced that the Committee, named the Presidential Exploratory Committee, will assess the viability of his presidential bid in the upcoming general elections.

Hanifa Adan will serve as the Public Relations/Media Consultant for the Committee, where she will be responsible for managing public relations and coordinating with the media.

Adan, an activist and journalist, was at the forefront of the Gen Z protests between June and July. She led an initiative to raise funds for victims of police brutality who were injured during the protests.

The Committee will be chaired by Mary Kathomi Riungu, who is responsible for coordinating its activities and ensuring the timely delivery of outputs. Charles ole Kabaiku will serve as her deputy.

David John Bwakali has been appointed as the Political and Grassroots Strategist. His primary role will be to provide insights into political trends, electoral dynamics, and strategic opportunities.

Victor Kipng’etich will act as the Committee’s Legal Advisor, ensuring compliance with electoral laws and providing legal advice on various matters.

Jude Ogulla will serve as the Analytical Lead, conducting opinion polls, surveys, and data analysis to assess political viability and public sentiment.

Purity Ndambuki and Emmanuel Baraka will be the Joint Secretaries, responsible for supporting the Committee and maintaining its smooth functioning.

Kevin Migwe Kimwatu will act as the spokesperson, and Engineer Julius Okara will serve as the patron of the Committee.

The Committee will remain in office for a period not exceeding 18 months from November 22, 2024. It will be dissolved immediately upon Omtatah’s formal announcement of his candidacy or decision not to run. Following the dissolution, all activities, assets, and records will be transferred to the appropriate campaign or political entities as directed by Omtatah.

In July, during an X space discussion, the Senator hinted at a potential presidential bid, indicating that his decision to run would be influenced by the people’s call rather than his interest.

Announcing the formation of the committee, Omtatah termed the move as historical.

“We are at a pivotal moment in our nation’s history, and the call to serve has never been more urgent. I am committed to listening, learning, and building a platform that reflects the values and priorities of our citizens. Together, we can shape a brighter future. Thank you for your support as we embark on this journey,” the Senator revealed in a post on X on Saturday.

