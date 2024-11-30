You were of your father the devil in Adam but God made you Right

THE WORD: “But of Him are you in Christ Jesus, who of God is made unto us wisdom, and righteousness, and sanctification, and redemption: That according as it is written, he that glories, let him glory in the Lord.” 1 Corinthians 1:30-31



THE POINT: Satan made you wrong “in Adam” but the Lord Jesus Christ made you right “IN CHRIST.” At the moment you receive Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, God places you into Christ.

Since you are “in Christ,” you are now “of God.” You were of your father the devil in Adam (John 8:44), but now you are of your Father God in Christ.

To be “of God” simply means that your new life is derived from God as the source. God is the one that has made you who you are as a new person in Christ. Because you are in Christ, your life has been united with Him in a vital union.

Your builder and maker is God the Father. Father God has made you the best that you can be in Christ! Christ Himself is the very Source and substance of your new life. You’ve got it made!



THE APPLICATION: God has made you new where it counts, on the inside. He did this through the new birth when you were born again by His Spirit and became the sons and daughters of God (2 Corinthians 6:18). God has made you Christ-like through your union with Christ.

The Lord Jesus Christ is now your wisdom, righteousness, sanctification and redemption. Therefore, you are wise, righteous, sanctified and redeemed—all because of your union with Christ.

But that is only the beginning! God has made you right in Christ so that you might live right through Christ! Now that’s something to shout about!

This is the kind of “good news” that should compel you to give GLORY TO GOD for the great things He has done in you! Thank you Lord!!!

THE PRAYER: “Dear God, You have made me a new person in Christ. And now because of my union with Christ, you have become my wisdom, righteousness, sanctification, and redemption. Thank you Lord that I don’t have to try to get any better. You have made me the best that I can be in Christ. Therefore, I now trust you to do your best through me.”

By Dr. Lewis Gregory/https://www.sourceministries.net/go/

