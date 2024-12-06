Unveiling the harsh realities of Hong Kong’s coffin-sized apartments

In the bustling metropolis of Hong Kong, the reality of living in one of the world’s most densely populated cities can be grim for the lower class. It is both fascinating and disheartening.

Among the soaring skyscrapers and luxurious living spaces, a significant number of residents are forced to call coffin-sized apartments their home.

These micro living spaces, measuring approximately 15 to 25 square feet, have become a symbol of the extreme wealth gap and unaffordable housing crisis in the city.

The micro-living spaces accommodate everything from sleeping quarters to kitchens, leaving residents with barely enough room to breathe.

These tiny apartments are pushing individuals into desperate living conditions. But this isn’t just about the physical constraints; it’s also about the psychological toll of residing in such confined spaces.

The lack of proper ventilation, privacy, and basic facilities takes a toll on the physical and mental well-being of the residents.

With limited options and soaring property prices, many are forced to endure these dire conditions.

Despite the limited space, residents ingeniously find ways to maximize storage and create functional living areas.

This reality is a stark contrast to the vibrant cityscape often portrayed in travel brochures.

While the Hong Kong government has launched initiatives to combat this issue, these coffins homes continue to persist, revealing a deep-rooted problem with affordable housing in one of the world’s most expensive cities.

Watch the video below courtesy of Drew Binsky and learn more about Hong Kong’s Coffin-Sized Apartments.

