CS Muturi in Hot Water After Criticizing Ruto’s Government

Saboti Member of Parliament Caleb Amisi has asked Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi to resign if he thinks the government has gone against the rule of law.

In a statement on Sunday, January 12, Amisi told Muturi that having served in various high-ranking government positions, he has nothing to lose as he has already experienced it all.

The lawmaker further claimed that the CS can only contribute to the struggle for better governance if he steps down from his position.

“My good friend Justin Muturi, you have served as a senior magistrate, a member of parliament, a speaker of the National Assembly for ten years, Attorney General, and now Cabinet Secretary. You have had it all.

“There is nothing you lose by resigning from a government you think has gone against the principles of social justice and rule of law. That is how you can contribute immensely to the struggle for a better Kenya. Press conferences are for the cowards and faint-hearted,” Amisi remarked.

His remarks follow a statement by Muturi in which he took issue with the government’s conduct as regards abductions and other extrajudicial acts perpetrated against civilians.

The CS further claimed that President William Ruto’s government has failed to honour many of the promises he made to Kenyans while on the campaign trail.

“Many friends and political colleagues at the time warned me against joining the coalition, but at a personal level, I was persuaded that it would be driven by the ideals and the values that the coalition stated, as a hustler nation, to do the best for the people of Kenya,” Muturi stated.

He added, “One of the things we had accused the past regimes of was the existence of disappearances and extrajudicial killings of Kenyans, and we vowed that we would never, at our watch, condone or allow such. Today, there have been a number of abductions and, in some cases, unexplained deaths.”

