Full List: Contact information of Kenya Embassies around the World

ADDIS ABABA
Kenya Embassy and Permanent Mission to African Union, IGAD and Addis Ababa Kenya Embassy Addis Ababa Yeka Kifle Ketema Addis Ababa Kebele 01
ETHIOPIA
Email: addisababa@mfa.go.ke Kenyan Missions abroad at
CAIRO
EGYPT
Email: cairo@mfa.go.ke +20223592159 +20223581260
KAMPALA
Kenya High Commission, Kampala Plot 8A John Babiha (Acacia Avenue) P. O. Box 5220 KAMPALA
UGANDA
kampala@mfa.go.ke +256414258232/5/6
DAR-ES-SALAAM
Kenya High Commission, Dar-es-Salaam Plot 1859, Bongonyo/Kaunda Drive Junction, Oysterbay P.O. Box 5231 DAR-ES-SALAAM
TANZANIA
Email: daressalaam@mfa.go.ke/ Khcdar.tz@gmail.com www.kenyahc.org +255222668285/6
KHARTOUM
Kenya Embassy, Khartoum
Embassy of the Republic of Kenya Eltyef Block 22, House No 252 Badr Street P.O BOX 8242 KHARTOUM,
SUDAN
Email: Khartoum@mfa.go.ke Kenembassykhartoum@gmail.com +2491200606102
KIGALI
Kenya High Commission, Kigali Embassy of the Republic of Kenya KG7 AVE 25 Kacyiru Blvd. De L’Umuganda P.O BOX 6159 KIGALI,
RWANDA
Email: Kigali@mfa.go.ke kenyahighcommission@gmail.com https://kenyahighcomkigali.com +250583332
GABORONE
Kenya High Commission, Gaborone Plot No. 2615 Zebra Way, Off Chuma Drive Private Bag, 297 GABORONE,
BOTSWANA
Email: Gaborone@mfa.go.ke www.khcbotswana.org.bw +2673951408 +2673951430
LUSAKA
Kenya High Commission, Lusaka Embassy of the Republic of Kenya 5207 United Nations Avenue P.O. Box 50298 LUSAKA,
ZAMBIA
Email: Lusaka@mfa.goke highcommissioner@kenyamission.org.zm www.kenyamission.org.zm +2634704820 +2634704637
MOGADISHU
Kenya Embassy,Mogadishu Address Aden Abdulle, International Airport, MOGADISHU,
SOMALIA
Email: Mogadishu@mfa.go.ke/ Mogadishu.kes@gmail.com Website: www.kenyaembassysom.org +252619235212 +252614430684
HARARE
Kenya Embassy, Harare Embassy of the Republic of Kenya 95 Parklane P.O. Box 4069 HARARE,
ZIMBABWE
Email: Harare@mfa.go.ke +2634704820 +2634704637
KINSHASA
Kenya Embassy, Kinshasa Embassy of the Republic of Kenya 4002 ave de L’Ouganda BP 9667 KINSHASA,
DEMOCRTIC REPUBIC OF CONGO
Tel: (+243) 815565935/65936 Fax: (+243) 81301676 Email: Kinshasa@mfa.go.ke +249155772801
LUANDA
Kenya Embassy, Embassy of the Republic of Kenya FourVillas,AV. Talaton (Avenida SamoraMachel) Villa No 2, Talaton Luanda LUANDA,
ANGOLA
Email: lianda@mfa.go.ke /Kenyaembassyluanda@gmail.co m +244225300233
ABUJA
Kenya High Commission, Abuja Chancery; Plot 357, Diplomatic Drive Way Central Business District P.M.B. 5160, Wuse Head Office, ABUJA,
NIGERIA
Email: abuja@mfa.go.ke/ khcabuja@gmail.com www.khcabuja.org +2349095446757 Lagos Office Address 4/6 Ajose Adeogun Street Victoria Island Lagos Ivie House LAGOS,
NIGERIA
+234408164749317
UNITED NATIONS OFFICE NAIROBI (UNON) & UNITED NATIONS ENVIRONMENT PROGRAMME (UNEP)
UN HABITAT
ALGIERS/ALGERIA
Embassy of Republic of Kenya, Algiers, Algeria 07, Rue Mohamed Khoudi, El-biar, 16030 Algiers, ALGIERS,
ALGERIA
Email: Algiers@mfa.go.ke +213555524638 +213674328823
BUJUMBURA
Embassy of Republic of Kenya, Bujumbura PTA Bank Building, 2nd Floor West Wing BUJUMBURA,
BURUNDI
JUBA
Embassy of Republic of Kenya Juba Hai-Cinema P. O. Box 208 JUBA,
SOUTH SUDAN
Email: Kembaju@gmail.com / juba@mfa.go.ke +21192460060 +211915899994
PRETORIA
Kenya High Commission, Pretoria High Commission of the Republic of Kenya Chancery 302 Brooks Street, Menlo Park Pretoria, 0081 PRETORIA,
SOUTH AFRICA
Email: info@kenya.org.sa khcpta@gmail.com www.kenya.org.sa +271123622249
WINDHOEK
Kenya High Commission, Windhoek High Commission of the Republic of Kenya 134 Robert Mugabe Avenue P.O. Box 2889 WINDHOEK,
NAMIBIA
E-Mail: windhoek@mfa.go.ke +26461226836 +26461225900
CANBERRA
Kenya High Commission, Canberra 043 Culgoa Circuit 0 Malley ACT 2606 GPO Box 1990 CANBERRA ACT 2601 E-Mail: canberra@mfa.go.ke www.kenya.asn.au +61262474788 +6162576613
AUSTRALIA
ISLAMABAD
Kenya High Commission, Islamabad Plot No. 1-2-3, Street No. 27 RAMNA 5, Diplomatic Enclave P.O. Box 2097 ISLAMABAD,
PAKISTAN
E-Mail: islamabad@mfa.go.ke/ Khcislamabad@gmail.com +92512601502 +9251260504-6
KUALA LUMPUR
Kenya High Commission, Kuala Lumpur No. 8 Jalan Taman U – Thant 550000 KUALA LUMPUR,
MALAYSIA
E-Mail: admin@kenyahighcom.org.my www.kenyahighcom.org.my +60326033900 +60326033957
NEW DELHI
Kenya High Commission, New Delhi High Commission of the Republic of Kenya A Block A15/14 Vasant Vihar New Delhi – 110057
INDIA EMail:newdelhi@mfa.go.ke www.kenyahighcommission.in
TOKYO
Kenya Embassy, Tokyo Embassy of the Republic of Kenya 3-24-3, Yakumo, Meguro-ku, TOKYO JAPAN
E-Mail: tokyo@mfa.go.ke +81337234006/7
BANGKOK
Kenya Embassy, Bangkok Embassy of the Republic of Kenya 62 Thong Lor Soi 5, Sukhumvit 55 Rd, Klongtan, Wattana, Bangkok 10110
THAILAND
E-Mail:bangkok@mfa.go.ke +6627125721 +6623910906/7
SEOUL
Embassy of the Republic of Kenya 243-36 Hoinamu Ro 44- gil 38 Yangsan-gu SEOUL,
KOREA (04346) E-mail: seoulkenyaembassy@gmail.com infor@kenyaembassy.or.kr +82237852903/4 +82237852905
BRUSSELS
Kenya Embassy, Brussels Embassy of the Republic of Kenya Avenue Winston Churchill 2081180 BRUSSELS,
BELGIUM
E-Mail:brussels@mfa.go.ke +023401040 +023401050
BERLIN
Kenya Embassy, Berlin Embassy of the Republic of Kenya Markgrafenstrasse 63 10969 BERLIN,
GERMANY
E-Mail: berlin@mfa.go.ke +49-30-259266-011
GENEVA
Kenya Embassy/Permanent Mission of the Republic of Kenya to the United Nationss Office at Geneva and other International Organizations Kenya Embassy, Geneva Embassy of the Republic of Kenya Alle David Morse 6, 1202 GENEVA,
SWITZERLAND
E-Mail: geneva@kenyamission.ch www.geneva@kenyamission.ch
HAGUE
Kenya Embassy, The Hague Embassy of the Republic of Kenya Nieuwe Praklaan 212597 LA HAGUE,
NETHERLANDS
Email: hague@mfa.go.ke/info@kenyaembassy.nl https://www.kenyaembassy.nl +3173504215
LONDON
Kenya High Commission, London 45 Portland Plance LONDON WIB IAS
UNITED KINGDOM Email: London@mfa.go.ke +442076362371
MOSCOW
Kenya Embassy, Moscow Embassy of the Republic of Kenya LopukhinskyPereulok 5, bldg. 1 119049 MOSCOW,
RUSSIA
Email: moscow@mfa.go.ke Kenyaembassymoscow@gmail.com www.kenembassy.ru
+74956372186 +74956372535 +74956374257 +74956375463
PARIS
Kenya Embassy, Paris Embassy of the Republic of Kenya 3 RUE, FREYCINET 75116 PARIS,
FRANCE
Tel: +33-1-56622525 Fax: 000-33-1-47204441
Email: Paris@mfa.ke https://kenyaembassyparis.fr
ROME
Kenya Embassy, Rome Embassy of the Republic of Kenya Viale Luca Gaurico, 205 00143, ROME,
ITALY
Email: Rome@mfa.go.ke/rome@embassyofkenya.it www.embassyofkenya.it
+393356828393 +393356828570
STOCKHOLM
Kenya Embassy, Stockholm Embassy of Republic of Kenya Birger Jarlsgatan 37, 2 Floor Box 7694 10395 STOCKHOLM,
SWEDEN
Email: stockholm@mfa.go.ke
+468218300/4/9 +4684402114/7
VIENNA
Kenya Embassy, Vienna Embassy/Permanent Mission of the Republic of Kenya Andromeda Tower Donau-City-Strasse 6 A-1190 VIENNA,
AUSTRIA
Email: vienna@mfa.go.ke
+4317123920 +4317123919
DUBLIN
Kenya High Commission, Ireland Embassy of the Republic of Kenya 11 Elgin Road, Ballsbridge DUBLIN 4,
IRELAND
D04YW13 Email: info@kenyaembassyireland.net www.kenyaembassyireland.net
+35316136380 +353873682938
MADRID
Kenya Embassy, Spain Embassy of the Republic of Kenya c/Jorge Juan, 9, 3 Dcha 28001 MADRID,
SPAIN
Email: madrid@mfa.go.ke
+34917812000
PARIS
Permanent Delegation of Kenya to UNESCO 1 Rue Miollis 75732 Paris Cedex 15
FRANCE
Email: paris_unesco@mfa.go.ke
+3314145683281
ANKARA
Kenya Embassy, Ankara LIkbahar mahallesi, turan gunes bulvari Galip erden caddesi, (571 cadde), 612 sokak No. 10 06550 yildiz, cankaya ANKARA
TURKEY
Email: ankara@mfa.go.ke
+903124914508/09/12/16
DOHA
Embassy of the Republic of Kenya,Doha West Bay, Zone 55, Street 840, Hse No. 131 P.O. Box 23091 DOHA,
QATAR
Email: information@kenyaembassydoha.com www.kenyaembassydoha.com
+97444931870
OMAN
Kenya’s Embassy, MUSCATEmbassy of the Republic of Kenya Way No. 3050, Villa No. 4074 Shanti Al Qurum P.O. Box 173, Bareeq Al Shatti, Post Code 103 MUSCAT,
SULTANATE OF
OMAN Email: muscat@mfa.go.ke info@kenyaembassymuscat.com www.kenyaembassymuscat.com
+96824697664 +96898175643 +96824697366
KUWAIT
Kenya’s Embassy, KUWAIT Embassy of the Republic of Kenya Al-Zahra, Block 8, Street 803
P. O. Box 129, Al-Surra, Code 45701
KUWAIT
Email: kuwait@mfa.go.ke
+96525243771/2
NEW YORK
Ambassador/Permanent Mission of Kenya to the United Nations 866 United Nations Plaza, Rm 304 NEW YORK,
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
NY 10017 Email: newyork@mfa.go.ke
+12124214741/2/3/4
