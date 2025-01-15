Full List: Contact information of Kenya Embassies around the World

Relief for Kenyans Living in Diaspora also known as Kenyan Diaspora or Kenyans Abroad: Being away from your home country can sometimes be challenging, and having access to your embassy can provide you with a sense of security and comfort.

Whether you need help with passport renewals, legal assistance, or any other consular services, knowing who to contact is essential.

We understand the importance of reliable and up-to-date information, which is why our team has compiled a list of embassy contacts for Kenyans living abroad.

From the United States to Australia, Europe to Asia, we have gathered the necessary details for you to reach out when in need.

With this guide, you can save valuable time searching for embassy information and instead focus on building connections, staying connected with your roots, and making the most of your experience abroad.

Stay informed about consular services, upcoming events, and any updates from Kenya. Don’t let distance hinder your connection to your motherland.

Here below is the complete list:

ADDIS ABABA Ambassador

Kenya Embassy and Permanent Mission to African Union, IGAD and Addis Ababa Kenya Embassy Addis Ababa Yeka Kifle Ketema Addis Ababa Kebele 01

ETHIOPIA

Email: addisababa@mfa.go.ke Kenyan Missions abroad at CAIRO Ambassador Kenya Embassy, Cairo Villa 60, Al Canal Street Maadi

EGYPT

Email: cairo@mfa.go.ke +20223592159 +20223581260 KAMPALA High Commissioner

Kenya High Commission, Kampala Plot 8A John Babiha (Acacia Avenue) P. O. Box 5220 KAMPALA

UGANDA

kampala@mfa.go.ke +256414258232/5/6

DAR-ES-SALAAM High Commissioner

Kenya High Commission, Dar-es-Salaam Plot 1859, Bongonyo/Kaunda Drive Junction, Oysterbay P.O. Box 5231 DAR-ES-SALAAM

TANZANIA

Email: daressalaam@mfa.go.ke/ Khcdar.tz@gmail.com www.kenyahc.org +255222668285/6 KHARTOUM Ambassador

Kenya Embassy, Khartoum

Embassy of the Republic of Kenya Eltyef Block 22, House No 252 Badr Street P.O BOX 8242 KHARTOUM,

SUDAN

Email: Khartoum@mfa.go.ke Kenembassykhartoum@gmail.com +2491200606102 KIGALI High Commissioner

Kenya High Commission, Kigali Embassy of the Republic of Kenya KG7 AVE 25 Kacyiru Blvd. De L’Umuganda P.O BOX 6159 KIGALI,

RWANDA

Email: Kigali@mfa.go.ke kenyahighcommission@gmail.com https://kenyahighcomkigali.com +250583332

GABORONE High Commissioner

Kenya High Commission, Gaborone Plot No. 2615 Zebra Way, Off Chuma Drive Private Bag, 297 GABORONE,

BOTSWANA

Email: Gaborone@mfa.go.ke www.khcbotswana.org.bw +2673951408 +2673951430 LUSAKA High Commissioner

Kenya High Commission, Lusaka Embassy of the Republic of Kenya 5207 United Nations Avenue P.O. Box 50298 LUSAKA,

ZAMBIA

Email: Lusaka@mfa.goke highcommissioner@kenyamission.org.zm www.kenyamission.org.zm +2634704820 +2634704637 MOGADISHU Ambassador

Kenya Embassy,Mogadishu Address Aden Abdulle, International Airport, MOGADISHU,

SOMALIA

Email: Mogadishu@mfa.go.ke/ Mogadishu.kes@gmail.com Website: www.kenyaembassysom.org +252619235212 +252614430684

HARARE Ambassador

Kenya Embassy, Harare Embassy of the Republic of Kenya 95 Parklane P.O. Box 4069 HARARE,

ZIMBABWE

Email: Harare@mfa.go.ke +2634704820 +2634704637 KINSHASA Ambassador

Kenya Embassy, Kinshasa Embassy of the Republic of Kenya 4002 ave de L’Ouganda BP 9667 KINSHASA,

DEMOCRTIC REPUBIC OF CONGO

Tel: (+243) 815565935/65936 Fax: (+243) 81301676 Email: Kinshasa@mfa.go.ke +249155772801 LUANDA Ambassador

Kenya Embassy, Embassy of the Republic of Kenya FourVillas,AV. Talaton (Avenida SamoraMachel) Villa No 2, Talaton Luanda LUANDA,

ANGOLA

Email: lianda@mfa.go.ke /Kenyaembassyluanda@gmail.co m +244225300233

ABUJA High Commissioner

Kenya High Commission, Abuja Chancery; Plot 357, Diplomatic Drive Way Central Business District P.M.B. 5160, Wuse Head Office, ABUJA,

NIGERIA

Email: abuja@mfa.go.ke/ khcabuja@gmail.com www.khcabuja.org +2349095446757 Lagos Office Address 4/6 Ajose Adeogun Street Victoria Island Lagos Ivie House LAGOS,

NIGERIA

+234408164749317 UNITED NATIONS OFFICE NAIROBI (UNON) & UNITED NATIONS ENVIRONMENT PROGRAMME (UNEP) Ambassador/Permanent Representative Permanent Mission of Kenya to UNON & UNEP Off UN Avenue Behind Gigiri Square P. O. Box 41391 – 00100 NAIROBI, KENYA Tel: 254 20-8079149 Fax: 254 20-2163372 Email: kmunon@mfa.go.ke/mail@kmunon.og.ke Website:www.unon.org GIGIRI, NAIROBI, KENYA UN HABITAT Ambassador/Permanent Representative /Permanent Mission of Kenya to UN Habitat UN Cresent Avenue Gigiri P. O. Box 67830 – 00200 NAIROBI, KENYA Tel: 254-207123441/2 Email: Unhabitat@mfa.go.ke/ kpmunhabitat@gmail.com/ Website:https://www.kpm-unhabitat.org

ALGIERS/ALGERIA Ambassador

Embassy of Republic of Kenya, Algiers, Algeria 07, Rue Mohamed Khoudi, El-biar, 16030 Algiers, ALGIERS,

ALGERIA

Email: Algiers@mfa.go.ke +213555524638 +213674328823 BUJUMBURA Ambassador

Embassy of Republic of Kenya, Bujumbura PTA Bank Building, 2nd Floor West Wing BUJUMBURA,

BURUNDI JUBA Ambassador

Embassy of Republic of Kenya Juba Hai-Cinema P. O. Box 208 JUBA,

SOUTH SUDAN

Email: Kembaju@gmail.com / juba@mfa.go.ke +21192460060 +211915899994

PRETORIA High Commissioner

Kenya High Commission, Pretoria High Commission of the Republic of Kenya Chancery 302 Brooks Street, Menlo Park Pretoria, 0081 PRETORIA,

SOUTH AFRICA

Email: info@kenya.org.sa khcpta@gmail.com www.kenya.org.sa +271123622249 WINDHOEK High Commissioner

Kenya High Commission, Windhoek High Commission of the Republic of Kenya 134 Robert Mugabe Avenue P.O. Box 2889 WINDHOEK,

NAMIBIA

E-Mail: windhoek@mfa.go.ke +26461226836 +26461225900 CANBERRA High Commissioner

Kenya High Commission, Canberra 043 Culgoa Circuit 0 Malley ACT 2606 GPO Box 1990 CANBERRA ACT 2601 E-Mail: canberra@mfa.go.ke www.kenya.asn.au +61262474788 +6162576613

AUSTRALIA

ISLAMABAD High Commissioner

Kenya High Commission, Islamabad Plot No. 1-2-3, Street No. 27 RAMNA 5, Diplomatic Enclave P.O. Box 2097 ISLAMABAD,

PAKISTAN

E-Mail: islamabad@mfa.go.ke/ Khcislamabad@gmail.com +92512601502 +9251260504-6 KUALA LUMPUR High Commissioner

Kenya High Commission, Kuala Lumpur No. 8 Jalan Taman U – Thant 550000 KUALA LUMPUR,

MALAYSIA

E-Mail: admin@kenyahighcom.org.my www.kenyahighcom.org.my +60326033900 +60326033957 NEW DELHI High Commissioner

Kenya High Commission, New Delhi High Commission of the Republic of Kenya A Block A15/14 Vasant Vihar New Delhi – 110057

INDIA EMail:newdelhi@mfa.go.ke www.kenyahighcommission.in TOKYO Ambassador

Kenya Embassy, Tokyo Embassy of the Republic of Kenya 3-24-3, Yakumo, Meguro-ku, TOKYO JAPAN

E-Mail: tokyo@mfa.go.ke +81337234006/7 BANGKOK Ambassador

Kenya Embassy, Bangkok Embassy of the Republic of Kenya 62 Thong Lor Soi 5, Sukhumvit 55 Rd, Klongtan, Wattana, Bangkok 10110

THAILAND

E-Mail:bangkok@mfa.go.ke +6627125721 +6623910906/7 SEOUL Ambassador

Embassy of the Republic of Kenya 243-36 Hoinamu Ro 44- gil 38 Yangsan-gu SEOUL,

KOREA (04346) E-mail: seoulkenyaembassy@gmail.com infor@kenyaembassy.or.kr +82237852903/4 +82237852905 BRUSSELS Ambassador

Kenya Embassy, Brussels Embassy of the Republic of Kenya Avenue Winston Churchill 2081180 BRUSSELS,

BELGIUM

E-Mail:brussels@mfa.go.ke +023401040 +023401050 BERLIN Ambassador

Kenya Embassy, Berlin Embassy of the Republic of Kenya Markgrafenstrasse 63 10969 BERLIN,

GERMANY

E-Mail: berlin@mfa.go.ke +49-30-259266-011 GENEVA Ambassador

Kenya Embassy/Permanent Mission of the Republic of Kenya to the United Nationss Office at Geneva and other International Organizations Kenya Embassy, Geneva Embassy of the Republic of Kenya Alle David Morse 6, 1202 GENEVA,

SWITZERLAND

E-Mail: geneva@kenyamission.ch www.geneva@kenyamission.ch HAGUE Ambassador

Kenya Embassy, The Hague Embassy of the Republic of Kenya Nieuwe Praklaan 212597 LA HAGUE,

NETHERLANDS

Email: hague@mfa.go.ke/info@kenyaembassy.nl https://www.kenyaembassy.nl +3173504215 LONDON High Commissioner

Kenya High Commission, London 45 Portland Plance LONDON WIB IAS

UNITED KINGDOM Email: London@mfa.go.ke +442076362371 MOSCOW Ambassador

Kenya Embassy, Moscow Embassy of the Republic of Kenya LopukhinskyPereulok 5, bldg. 1 119049 MOSCOW,

RUSSIA

Email: moscow@mfa.go.ke Kenyaembassymoscow@gmail.com www.kenembassy.ru

+74956372186 +74956372535 +74956374257 +74956375463 PARIS Ambassador

Kenya Embassy, Paris Embassy of the Republic of Kenya 3 RUE, FREYCINET 75116 PARIS,

FRANCE

Tel: +33-1-56622525 Fax: 000-33-1-47204441

Email: Paris@mfa.ke https://kenyaembassyparis.fr ROME Ambassador

Kenya Embassy, Rome Embassy of the Republic of Kenya Viale Luca Gaurico, 205 00143, ROME,

ITALY

Email: Rome@mfa.go.ke/rome@embassyofkenya.it www.embassyofkenya.it

+393356828393 +393356828570 STOCKHOLM Ambassador

Kenya Embassy, Stockholm Embassy of Republic of Kenya Birger Jarlsgatan 37, 2 Floor Box 7694 10395 STOCKHOLM,

SWEDEN

Email: stockholm@mfa.go.ke

+468218300/4/9 +4684402114/7 VIENNA Ambassador

Kenya Embassy, Vienna Embassy/Permanent Mission of the Republic of Kenya Andromeda Tower Donau-City-Strasse 6 A-1190 VIENNA,

AUSTRIA

Email: vienna@mfa.go.ke

+4317123920 +4317123919 DUBLIN High Commissioner

Kenya High Commission, Ireland Embassy of the Republic of Kenya 11 Elgin Road, Ballsbridge DUBLIN 4,

IRELAND

D04YW13 Email: info@kenyaembassyireland.net www.kenyaembassyireland.net

+35316136380 +353873682938 MADRID Ambassador

Kenya Embassy, Spain Embassy of the Republic of Kenya c/Jorge Juan, 9, 3 Dcha 28001 MADRID,

SPAIN

Email: madrid@mfa.go.ke

+34917812000 PARIS Ambassador

Permanent Delegation of Kenya to UNESCO 1 Rue Miollis 75732 Paris Cedex 15

FRANCE

Email: paris_unesco@mfa.go.ke

+3314145683281 ANKARA Ambassador

Kenya Embassy, Ankara LIkbahar mahallesi, turan gunes bulvari Galip erden caddesi, (571 cadde), 612 sokak No. 10 06550 yildiz, cankaya ANKARA

TURKEY

Email: ankara@mfa.go.ke

+903124914508/09/12/16 DOHA Ambassador

Embassy of the Republic of Kenya,Doha West Bay, Zone 55, Street 840, Hse No. 131 P.O. Box 23091 DOHA,

QATAR

Email: information@kenyaembassydoha.com www.kenyaembassydoha.com

+97444931870 OMAN Ambassador

Kenya’s Embassy, MUSCATEmbassy of the Republic of Kenya Way No. 3050, Villa No. 4074 Shanti Al Qurum P.O. Box 173, Bareeq Al Shatti, Post Code 103 MUSCAT,

SULTANATE OF

OMAN Email: muscat@mfa.go.ke info@kenyaembassymuscat.com www.kenyaembassymuscat.com

+96824697664 +96898175643 +96824697366 KUWAIT Ambassador

Kenya’s Embassy, KUWAIT Embassy of the Republic of Kenya Al-Zahra, Block 8, Street 803

P. O. Box 129, Al-Surra, Code 45701

KUWAIT

Email: kuwait@mfa.go.ke

+96525243771/2 NEW YORK Ambassador

Ambassador/Permanent Mission of Kenya to the United Nations 866 United Nations Plaza, Rm 304 NEW YORK,

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

NY 10017 Email: newyork@mfa.go.ke

+12124214741/2/3/4

Requirements for various products and services The standard requirements for passport applications apply. For passport application requirements, click on Ecitizen Or check Kenyan Missions abroad at Full List: Contact information of Kenya Embassies around the World