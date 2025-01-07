How a Kenyan Man Took 500 Chapatis From Kenya to Colorado

A Kenyan living in the United States has gone viral after sharing a video explaining how he traveled with 500 chapatis from Kenya to Denver, Colorado.

The unusual move, which he admits was an indulgence, has resonated deeply with Kenyans in the diaspora, sparking conversations about the challenges of preserving cultural traditions while living abroad.

In the video, the Kenyan enthusiastically details the packaging process for the chapatis to ensure they remained fresh during the journey.

He explained that it’s his tradition to carry about 250 chapatis whenever he travels back to the U.S., but this time, he decided to double the quantity.

“Homemade chapatis slap differently,” he said, smiling. “That’s why I always prefer carrying them from Kenya rather than making them abroad. The taste and the love poured into them at home is something I can’t replicate elsewhere.”

The video has struck a chord with Kenyans worldwide, especially those who understand the struggle of accessing authentic Kenyan cuisine abroad. One netizen humorously commented:

“Living in the diaspora is no joke. The last time I ate chapos was January last year—so I somehow understand the guy. Most men going abroad don’t know how to cook chapos, and honestly, it’s an extreme sport if your culinary skills are lacking. I once tried making chapos, wasted six hours, and ended up with 20 inedible ones.”

The commenter went on to share their experience with purchasing chapatis from a local cook, who initially sold them at $1.50 each. However, as grocery prices skyrocketed, the cook raised her prices to $3 per chapati.

“Eventually, I said to myself, let me just eat rice. When I visited Kenya last year, that’s the only time I had chapos. It’s been a year now,” they concluded with a mix of humor and nostalgia.

Others suggested practical solutions for chapati cravings while abroad. One commenter recommended exploring Indian street shops for paratha, a similar flatbread often sold as frozen dough.

“All you need to do is place it on a hot pan with a little oil—straight from frozen. Thank me later!” they added.

Not everyone was on board with the idea of carrying hundreds of chapatis across continents. One netizen challenged the traveler, saying:

“I don’t advocate for this. Stand up like a man and learn how to prepare chapos—it’s as easy as that! The same guy can mix cocktails well, but when it comes to chapos, he draws the line.”

